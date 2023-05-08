Anne (Grumbo) Kelder

Ann M. Kelder, 80, of Lisbon, ND, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at her daughter’s house under the care of Knute Nelson Hospice.

Ann Mary Grumbo was born September 26, 1942 to Ernest and Agnes (Gooselaw) Grumbo in Pembina, ND. She graduated from Pembina High School in 1960.

On August 17, 1963 Ann married Victor Kelder at Assumption Catholic Church in Pembina. She was a CNA at St. Alexius in Bismark, ND from 1960 to 1963 and a stay-at-home mom from 1963 to 1966. She also worked for Dahlgren Bird Seed Company in Lisbon from 1966 to 1984 as a Foreman and Bobcat Company in general assembly from 1984 to 2004. Ann retired in 2004. Ann was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and the Eagles. She enjoyed reading, collecting rocks, visiting family in Belcourt and Bismark and spending time with grandchildren. She also enjoyed tending house plants and flowers, watching NBA Basketball and NASCAR.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Ernest and Agnes Grumbo; brothers, Charles Grumbo, Francis Grumbo, William Grumbo, Cedric Grumbo, Elwood Grumbo, and Raymond Grumbo; sister, Alta Rondeau; one son; husband, Victor Kelder, and many nieces and nephews.

Ann is survived by her children, Richard Kelder of Nome, ND, Thomas Kelder of Lisbon, ND, Steven (Sharon) Kelder of Sheldon, ND, Daniel Kelder of Lisbon, ND, and Lisa Huus of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Jarrett Huus, Makayla Huus, Austin Huus, Koda Hoffman, Jesse Radermacher, Nikita Kelder, Maddex Kelder, Jack Mairs, Ava Mairs, Cindy Proulx, and Dakota Brash; great-grandchildren, Ayden Kelder, Ruby Proulx, and Lyla Proulx, and a sister, Elizabeth Huage of California.

Visitation: 11a.m. - 1p.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023, at St Aloysius Catholic Church in Lisbon, ND. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial: 1p.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Lisbon, ND

Please send cards to the funeral home attention Ann. Arrangements with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com