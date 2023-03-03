Anna T. Walker, 101, of Grand Forks, ND passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

Anna Theresa Hoffmann was born on April 12, 1921, in Wadena, MN the daughter of Nicholas and Mary (Arens) Hoffmann. She was raised in Wadena and graduated from Wadena High School. In 1943, she graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. John’s School of Nursing in Fargo, ND.

Anna enlisted in the United States Army Nurse Corps on June 22, 1943, and was commissioned a 2nd, Lieutenant. During World War II, and prior to the D-Day Invasion she served as a nurse with the 316 Station Hospital at Camp Stover, Newton Abbott, Devon England. During the pre-invasion days and after the D-Day Invasion of Normandy where she received the wounded from Normandy. Her hospital unit was later transferred to Camp Cowglen Glasgow, Scotland, where they cared for patients from the Battle of the Bulge. Anna was honorably discharged from active military service with the rank of 1st Lieutenant on January 18, 1946, at Camp Des Moines, IA.

Anna returned to the United States aboard the Queen Mary and moved to Fargo, ND. She was employed as a nurse with the Veterans Administration Hospital. There, she met the love of her life, Joseph J. “J.J.” Walker. Anna and J.J. were married on April 28, 1947, in St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Wadena. In 1953, the family moved to Grand Forks and Anna was employed as a Registered Nurse at the old St. Michael’s Hospital, which became part of United Hospital, then Altru Health Center. She retired in 1962.

Anna and J.J. were charter members and active members of Holy Family Catholic Church in Grand Forks. Also, she was a member and strong supporter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Disabled American Veterans. She loved reminiscing with her family and friends, traveling, camping trips across the United States and Canada, and enjoying fall colors. At Christmas, she loved seeing all the decorated homes. Anna accomplished her goal of reaching 100 plus years of age.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas Walker, Grand Forks, ND, James Walker, Riverside, CA, and Daniel (Sharon) Walker, Grand Forks, ND; grandchildren, Nicole Walker and Nicholas Walker and her sisters, Rita Hoffmann, and Lynn (Mrs. Paul) Bashaw, both of Oceanside, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, of 66 years, Joseph; a son, Timothy Walker; her sisters, Sylvia Kroll, Marcella Hoffmann, Irene Callahan, Mary Ann Uselman and Martha Young; her brothers, Fran Hoffmann, Carl Hoffmann, Joe Hoffmann, and an infant brother, Edward Hoffmann.

Mass of Christian Burial: 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Holy Family Catholic Church, Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday with a 6:30 p.m. Rosary Service and 7:00 p.m. Vigil Service in the Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the Liturgy in the church on Saturday.

Burial: In the spring, at Calvary North Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

Military Honors: Accorded at the time of burial, by members of the American Legion, The Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Disabled American Veterans, and the North Dakota Army National Guard.

