Ann M. Thompson, 88, of Grafton, ND passed away Sunday August 27, 2023, in Unity Hospital, Grafton, ND.

Ann Marie Larson was born July 31,1935 in St. Thomas, ND, the daughter of Roy and Antoinette (Campeau) Larson. She graduated from St. Thomas High School in St. Thomas, ND in 1954. Ann was Salutatorian of her class, in spite of having to work the harvest in the fall and starting school late each year. Ann married Harlan Thompson on February 4,1961 in Grafton, ND. They made their home near Grafton and raised their 2 children, Carol and Michael. Early in their marriage Ann was employed as a telephone operator in Grafton. She was especially proud of a time in her career as an operator when she was given a special commendation for saving the life of a poisoned child when the mother called for help. Ann got the emergency personnel directed to the home (way before 911 was invented). Ann retired from the phone company when it moved operations and she became the quintessential farm wife. She always managed to keep an impeccably clean house while tending a large lawn and garden. All this while being on call to make the occasional run for parts or to chauffeur people from field to field. Ann was a great cook and baker and a superb hostess. Every fall she would be busy canning, freezing and baking for Christmas. In 1989, Harlan and Ann moved into town (Grafton, ND). Ann and Harlan spent over thirty years as “winter Texans” in the Alamo/Harlingen Texas area, gaining many friends from all over the United States and Canada. Ann also liked their occasional trips to the casino. She was a member of the Grafton Lutheran Church and involved in the Faith & Care ministry there. Ann was a wonderful grandma to her grandsons - Steven, Matthew, Jaime and Bryan; she enjoyed the time she spent with her two great-grandsons - Wyatt and Marshall Ebertowski. Ann was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Ann is survived by her husband Harlan, her daughter Carol (Duane) Ebertowski and her son Michael (Cindy) Thompson, all of Grafton; grandchildren Steven (Nicole) Ebertowski, Aurora, CO; Matthew Ebertowski, Grafton, ND; Jaime (Jasmine) Arroyo, Tacoma, WA; and Bryan (Megan Bramble) Arroyo, Boise, ID. Great-grandsons, Wyatt and Marshall Ebertowski, Aurora, CO.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Francis, Roy, Dennis, Edward, Donald, Henry and Randy Larson; sisters, Joyce Mattson, Lois Chounard and Eileen Siewert. Also preceding her were her sister-in-law, Clarice Thompson, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Elaine Thompson, and brother-in-law Victor Johnson.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10:30 AM at Grafton Lutheran Church in Grafton, ND. Visitation will be Monday, September 4, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM prayer service at the Tollefson Funeral Home of Grafton. Friends may call at the church for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Grafton Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials in honor of Ann may be given to the Unity Hospital Foundation or the Lutheran Sunset Home. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Grafton Lutheran church Facebook page.