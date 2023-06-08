Ann Burgess

Ann Baldwin Burgess, 80, of Cavalier, ND passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Wedgewood Manor in Cavalier. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Cavalier. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services.

Ann Baldwin was born May 6, 1943, at Grafton, ND to William and Joyce (Oihus) Baldwin. She was raised at rural St. Thomas, ND. Ann received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Mayville State University. She taught her entire teaching career at Neche, Pembina, and Walhalla, ND. After retirement, she substitute taught in the area.

Ann enjoyed reading, spending time visiting family and friends, and following her family members school and sporting events.

She is survived by her son Chris (Darcene) Burgess, Cavalier, ND, grandchildren, Sterling and Rylen Burgess, brother, William “Buzz” (LeAnn) Baldwin, Grand Forks, ND, nephew, and nieces: Brent (Stephanie) Baldwin, Laurie (Brian) Sieben, Sadie (Kelly) Altendorf, and Mary Beth (Scott) Krogstad, and several great nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents.

