It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin, Andrew T. Westrem, age 38 of Grand Forks, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at his home.

Andrew Todd Westrem was born on June 16, 1984 in Grand Forks, ND the son of Jeff and Patti (Johnson) Westrem. Andrew was baptized and confirmed at Augustana Lutheran Church and attended school in East Grand Forks, MN where he graduated from the East Grand Forks Senior High School with the Class of 2002.

Andrew was a manager at Wyoming Financial Lenders and was currently employed with Networking Specialists in Grand Forks until the time of his death. Andrew loved children, most importantly his niece Evangeline who was the love of his life!! His knowledge of computers was above and beyond. He was always able and willing to help family or friends.

Cherished family members of Andrew include his dad, Jeff (Lori) Westrem of East Grand Forks, MN; his mom, Patti Westrem of Grand Forks, ND; brother, Jared (Evelyn) Westrem of Grand Forks, ND; sister, Karlee (Lincoln Sorensen) Westrem of Hancock, MI; niece Evangeline Westrem of Grand Forks, ND; grandpa, John Westrem of East Grand Forks, MN; grandma, Ruth Johnson of Grand Forks, ND and many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Dorothy Westrem, Kenneth Johnson, Dale and Sherry Burton.

Memorial Service: 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Augustana Lutheran Church, 520 University Ave., Grand Forks, ND

Visitation: One Hour Prior Memorial Service on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Augustana Lutheran Church.

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN