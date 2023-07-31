July 31, 1955 - July 29, 2023

CROOKSTON, Minn. - Allen Stortroen, 67, Crookston, Minn., died Saturday, July 29, in his home from natural causes.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Crookston. The Rev. Michael Ozaki will officiate. Interment will be in Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston.

Arrangements by Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home.