Allen “Ozzy” Arden Axelson, 94, Grand Forks and formerly of Fordville, died Friday, June 23, 2023, in Good Samaritan Society of Larimore.

Allen was born July 15, 1928, the son of Andrew and Stella (Helgerson) Axelson. He grew up in Fordville, graduating from the Fordville School in 1946. He then went to school at Wahpeton State School of Science where he graduated in 1951.

Ozzy proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. After coming back to Grand Forks, he worked for Wilcox and Malm from 1953 until 1959 when he began working for the Grand Forks Fire Department.

Allen married Beverly Williams on September 13, 1957, in Our Saviors Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks. In 1966, an opportunity to manage the body shop at Billings Chevrolet Dealership in San Jose, California. Ozzy retired in 1988 and they moved back to Fordville, where they lived until 2014 before moving to Grand Forks.

Allen liked to golf, watch Twins Baseball, visit casinos, watch old westerns, and spend time with his family and friends.

Allen is survived by his wife Beverly, daughters: Lisa Axelson-Moore, Jill (Larry) Teters, grandchildren: Brittany, Brandon, and Jenna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Jean Fall and Elaine Darling.

Per Allen’s wishes, no formal services will be held.

Inurnment will be in Memorial Park South Cemetery, Grand Forks.

An online register book may be signed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com