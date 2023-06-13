Allen Leslie Wagner, 76, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Allen was born the oldest of four children to Elroy and Alyce Wagner in Crookston, MN on November 7, 1946. He graduated from the Northwest School of Agriculture in March of 1964. Allen served in the U.S. Army & Army Reserve for 6 years as an M.P.

Working at American Crystal Sugar, he met his first wife, Kathy (Muller) Wagner and they were married on November 16, 1968. Together they had 4 daughters, Wendy, D’Anne, Heather and Angela.

He farmed for most of his working life, growing grains, soybeans and sugar beets. He argued with Kathy over adding animals to their farm, which Kathy won this battle. They did raise a few animals, chickens, pigs, and many dogs and cats. While farming, Allen served on boards for American Crystal Sugar and the local grain elevators.

To add challenge later in life, he took a job with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy Sheriff (badge 5208), working many summer weekend hours as a Boat and Water Patrol officer. He continued with the Sheriff’s Office, taking on a role in the Emergency Management field. Allen had the opportunity to work on two major events in our area, the search for missing college student Dru Sjodin and the Flood of ’97.

After 39 years of marriage, Kathy passed away.

Not long after her passing, Allen reconnected with a previous friend, Susie Helgeson. Many are not lucky enough to have two loves in their lives, but on June 7, 2013, Allen and Susie were joined in marriage.

Though they did not have children, Allen and Susie brought Bella into their lives. It was not very often that Allen would be seen without her by his side. Bella was treated as their child, getting her own seat in his pickup, eating with them for meals, and having her own wardrobe.

During his retirement, Allen could be found nearly every weekend at the lake fishing, spending time with family, and gardening. He could even be convinced to play Wii bowling from time to time. Those that knew Allen well would comment on his collection of sarcastic t-shirts and his common phrase that he was able to “dazzle you with his brilliance and baffle you with his BS”

He was preceded in death by his father, Elroy, his mother Alyce; his first wife, Kathy; his son-in-law, Chad Qualley; his brother-in-law, Mike Normandin; his grandson-in-law, Nathan Lerol.

He is survived by his wife, Susie Helgeson-Wagner and their dog Bella, his children Wendy Wagner, D’Anne (Brad) Johnson, Heather Wagner-Shelton, Angie (Louis Fox) Wagner; his step-children Shannon (Grant) Kaufman, and Charity (Chad) Brault; his brothers Rodd (Karen) Wanger, Corry (Nancy) Wanger and sister, Kathy Normandin; his grandchildren Toni Lerol, Hope Wagner, Mason Johnson, Urijah Fox, and Lilah Fox; his step-grandchildren Parker Kaufman, Jacob Kaufman, and Caleb Kaufman; and his great-grandchildren Landen Lerol, Riley Lerol, Owen Lerol, and Caleb Morales.