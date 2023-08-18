Alice L. Cornelius

A Remembrance Hour for Alice Lenore Rehm Cornelius, age 94, longtime Larimore, ND resident and recently a resident at Touchmark, Bismarck, ND will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at the Amundson Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND. Burial will take place at 12:00 PM on that same date at The Bellevue Cemetery, Larimore , ND.

Alice Lenore Cornelius, always known to friends and family as “Lenore”, was born October, 17, 1928 in Hebron, ND, to her parents, Alvin and Gertrude Rehm. She was raised on the family farm and was one of nine children, Gilbert, Marion, Alice Lenore, Kathleen, Elvira, Willard, Franklin, and Donald and Donalda (the twins). She was raised and educated in that community.

Surrounded by her daughters Charlotte Hill and Karla Bellows, Lenore passed away, Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at St Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck, ND.

She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte (James) Cornelius Hill Bismarck, ND: Karla (William) Cornelius Bellows St. Michael, MN: her two granddaughters, Dr. Sarah J. Hill Boston, MA: Lauryn Bellows and Joseph Contessa Delano, MN: and her lone remaining sibling, sister, Donalda (Al) Tucker Georgetown, TX.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Bellevue Cemetery Fund, PO Box 148, Larimore, ND, 58251.