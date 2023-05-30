It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Alice Kay (Wischer) Fox, a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and cherished friend who departed from this world on May 19, 2023.

Born in 1947 and raised on the Clara and Thomas Wischer farm in rural Lawton, ND, Alice grew up in a close-knit community that instilled in her the values of hard work, resilience, and unwavering determination. In 1972, she married Larry Legacie and together they raised three children on her family’s farm. In pursuit of her passion for crafting, Alice opened ‘The Craft Cellar’ in the basement of her husband’s dental office in Edmore.

In 1989, Alice found love again when she married her soulmate and the love of her life, William ‘Bill’ Fox. Together they created a beautiful life filled with love, laughter, and shared experiences. Inquisitive and assertive, Alice never backed down from a challenge. She approached life with a tenacious spirit, never settling for mediocrity. Alice was a dedicated professional whose adventurous nature inspired her to explore several career paths. She even ventured into the world of real estate, working for Ben Porter Real Estate when they lived in Huntsville, AL. Alice’s dedication and exceptional skills led her to earn the coveted title of ‘Rookie of the Year,’ a testament to her commitment and professionalism. The two settled in Onalaska, WI in 1997.

One of Alice’s passions in life was collecting copper. She had an impressive collection that was unrivaled; if it was made of copper, she had it! Alongside her love for copper and crafting, she was also a talented quilter and took great joy in creating beautiful works of art with fabric and thread.

Alice had a knack and a keen eye for interior design, transforming houses into warm and welcoming homes that exuded comfort and coziness. Gardening also brought her immense pleasure and while cooking was not her forte, Alice left that task in the capable hands of her loving husband, Bill. She was also a devoted pet owner and had a faithful companion in her dog, Lilly, who brought happiness and unconditional love.

More than anything else, Alice treasured her role as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family unconditionally and embraced the joys and challenges that came with this position. Her generosity knew no bounds, and she always put her family’s needs before her own. Alice was a pillar of strength, offering guidance, support, and unwavering love.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Clara (Evenson) and Thomas Wischer. She is survived by her husband William ‘Bill’ Fox, three children Candace (Scott) Beckman, Dale Legacie, and Laurie (Bradley) Morrow, grandchildren Easton (Lauren) Beckman, Alyson Beckman, and Lawton Beckman, and great-grandchild Hadley Beckman, who will forever cherish the memories they shared together. Alice’s presence will be greatly missed, but her legacy of love, generosity, and determination will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. A celebration of Alice’s life is to be held later this summer in Lawton, ND, where friends, family, and loved ones will be invited to join in remembering and honoring this remarkable woman. Rest in peace dear Alice. Your light will forever shine in our hearts.