Alfred Gagnon

Alfred A. Gagnon, 88, died Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Edgewood Vista in East Grand Forks, MN.

Alfred was born on November 7, 1934, in Bemidji, MN. His parents were William and Rose (Carpenter) Gagnon. Alfred married Katherine Djonne and they had 4 children. He later married Mary (Davidson), and with that marriage came 5 stepchildren.

Alfred loved to go to the lake and fish in his early years. Alfred loved to fish Catfish Days with his son Perry. Al and Mary would go to the mall every day to walk and sit and watch people go by. They also liked going to the Grand Forks Senior Center to visit with everybody.

Alfred loved to garden. He was proud of his harvests every year.

Alfred is survived by Perry (Susan), Warwick, ND, Dallas (Cindy), Dian (Ron) Wallace, and Jeff (Wilda), all of Rochester, MN; Step-children, Robby Rew, Bothell, WA, Renee Kyser, Grand Forks, Roxanne Rew, Grand Forks. Grandchildren, Jason, Tyler,(Traci), June, Traci, Christy (Joe), Trevor (Kelly), Danielle (Brandon), Ashley (Jacob), Sara (Wyatt), Jacob, Eric; step-grandchildren, Ryan, Shelton, April, Jessica, Krystal, Evan, Travis. Alfred had many great grandchildren and step grandchildren; sisters, Patricia and Shirley; his dog, Molly.

Alfred was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, his parents, William and Rose, brothers, William and Eugene; sisters, Ida, Salina, Iris, Lois, and Irene; step children, Randy, Ricky Fladeland; step-grandchild, Daniel Rew.

Memorial Service will be Thursday, August 10, 20023 at 3:00 p.m. in Amundson Funeral Home, Grand Forks. An online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com.