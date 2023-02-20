July 25, 1939 - Feb. 13, 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. - Albert Van Bruggen, 83, Grafton, N.D., died Monday, Feb. 13, in Sanford Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, at Bethel Free Lutheran Church in Grafton. Inurnment will be in the spring in Litchville (N.D.) Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Grafton American Legion Post and the North Dakota National Guard Honor Guard. The funeral will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel.

Arrangements by Tollefson Funeral Home.