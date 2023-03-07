Albert Tuma

Albert E. Tuma, 81, of Larimore, ND died March 4th, 2023 at Valley Senior Living, Grand Forks, ND surrounded by his family.

Albert was born September 22, 1941, to Mary (Lipsh) and Albert I. Tuma in Walsh County, ND.

Albert was a proud and active member of the American Legion Post #97, where he served as post adjutant and commander, he also served as District 2 Commander, and Regional Vice Commander. He was also an active member of the Sons of the American Legion, Forty and Eight - serving as Chef De Gare, and Knights of Columbus.

Albert never let life’s obstacles slow or hinder his enthusiasm for life. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren who he affectionately called “his kids” grow up.

Albert is survived by his wife Kathy of 55 years, sons Mark (Laurie) Tuma, Fargo, ND, Tim Tuma, Larimore, ND, daughter Lori (Joe) Reinhold & grandchildren Luke Reinhold and Meg Reinhold, Arvilla, ND, sisters Eunice (Earl) Walters, Janice (Jack) Weaver and Sister-in-law Judy Tuma.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers George and Eugene.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 9th at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Larimore, ND. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. Military Honors will be by the Ted Valerius Post # 97 of the Larimore American Legion. Interment will be in Bellevue Cemetery, Larimore.

*** In Lieu of Flowers, memorials can be made to Valley Senior Living of Grand Forks or Bellevue Cemetery in Larimore.

