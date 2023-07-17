Alan D. Ottinger

January 12, 1953 - July 12, 2023

Windsor - Alan David Ottinger passed away Wednesday July 12, 2023. He was born on January 12, 1954 in Valley City, North Dakota. Al was a three sport athlete at Jamestown High School graduating in 1971. He graduated from Moorhead State University in 1975 and coached in West Fargo. Al graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1979. He practiced Chiropractic for 44 years. Al was an avid golf- er. Al and his wife Lynette were married 48 years.

Al is survived by his wife Ly- nette Zimney Ottinger, son David, wife Katherine(Nalez- ny), their three children, Cal- laway, Oliver and Sadie; son Jared, wife Jennifer (Dewar), their two daughters,Isabella and Sofia; and daughter Erin, hus- band Nick(Low), and their two children Greyson and Laura. Al is also survived by his three sis- ters, Ann Levine, Mary Ottinger, Amy Klare and his brother Roy Ottinger II. He is predeceased by his daughter Laura, his parents Roy and Harriet (Noltimier), his brother Eric and his brother Paul. A celebration of life service is planned for October 21, 2023 in Windsor, Colorado.