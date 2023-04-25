Al Kaufman, 77, Casselton, ND passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at his home surrounded by family.

Albin Kaufman was born Nov. 13, 1945 in Fargo, ND to Nick and Avalee (Burkhart) Kaufman. He grew up and graduated from high school in Casselton. He served in the ND Army National Guard from 1963 to 1967. He started at a young age working with his father in construction. Upon his dad’s retirement, he owned and operated Kaufman Construction with his brother, Ben. Over the years, they built and worked on many of the houses in Casselton. Al married Lana Bakke on June 18, 1982 in Moorhead, MN.

After retiring, he enjoyed operating heavy equipment and wood working. He also loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He and Lana could often be found watching the sunrise or gardening together. They also enjoyed time at Big Floyd Lake at their cabin.

He is survived by his wife, Lana; three children, Barbara (Tim) Heidorn of West Fargo, Stephanie (Randy) Moninger of Harrodsburg, KY and Ken (Jen) Kleveland of Fairmount, ND; 7 grandchildren, Nichlos and Amanda Heidorn, Kara Moninger, Kristin (Dexter) Dailey, Casey Moninger, Baiden Sjomeling and Caleb Kleveland; two great grandchildren, Freya and Max Dailey; two brothers, Fred (Paula) of West Fargo, ND and Ben (Deb) of Casselton; sister-in-law, Connie Kaufman of Casselton; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Gene; sister, Kathryn (Harold “Tork”) Holm.

Memorial Service: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 2 PM at West Funeral Home Chapel, Casselton with visitation one hour prior and reception to follow.

