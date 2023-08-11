May 18, 1994 - Aug. 7, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - AJ Wavra, 29, Stephen, Minn., died Monday, Aug. 7, in University of Minnesota River Hospital from heart failure.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Stephen. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 17, at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by DuBore Funeral Home in Warren, Minn.