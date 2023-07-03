Adam Thomas Parnow, 39, of Crookston, MN passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 when his agricultural plane crashed. Adam was the son of Fred and Mary Beth Dagoberg Parnow of Crookston, MN. He is survived by his parents, his brothers, Chris (Tricia) Parnow of Hettinger, ND, their children Brandon, Caden & Gavin, and Matt Parnow of Crookston, and their extended families, as well as his 2023 Polaris ZR21 Snowmobile.

Adam was born in December of 1983 and graduated Crookston High in 2002. During school he was a part of Leo Club, played drums in the band, a member of YABA, and played both football and basketball. He was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston.

Adam started flying during college and graduated from the University of Minnesota Crookston with a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources - Aviation in May of 2007. He received his private pilot’s license on January 27, 2004 and his commercial pilot’s license on March 7, 2007.

Adam spent a season as a Range Tech with the US Fish and Wildlife Service in Colorado assisting the Department of Natural Resources in both conservation and forestry management.

Adam then spent one season as a hotshot firefighter with the BLM Snake River Hotshots and participated in numerous training and fires. He was honored by the Snake River Hotshots by being asked to return to fight fires for the next season but he decided not to return.

After returning home, Adam started flying agricultural spraying for Gasper Airspray out of Crookston, MN. He continued this career until his death. He sprayed his first field on July 2, 2009. During this time, Adam earned additional certifications as a commercial pilot. Adam also worked for M&M Farms doing whatever needed to be done, as always. He was a member of the Minnesota Agricultural Aircraft Association.

Adam loved to snowmobile and purchased his newest machine in February of 2023. He made countless trips to Michigan, Wisconsin, and all across northern Minnesota and locally with friends. He typically snowmobiled more than three to four thousand miles per year. He was also a member of Drift Busters Snowmobile Club.

Adam also loved to fish, and ice fish. He was always in pursuit of that new lake with the new species to try and catch - always searching for that next “PB”. He kept a list of new lakes to fish, both for trout and for crappie/bluegill. He fished all over Minnesota, North Dakota and Manitoba and at one point was sponsored by Fishing 13 for a couple of years, and a member of the National Prostaff Fishing Association. He was a Master Angler for lake trout in Manitoba. He was also a proud founding member of the D.S.O.I. Fishing Club.

Finally, Adam was loved by many. His family, numerous friends & co workers, but especially by kids. They gravitated to him and he loved playing with them and being the best Uncle & Godfather, looking up to Adam and hoping he would fly past soon.

There will be a visitation on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 5 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran, Crookston. The funeral service will also be at Trinity Lutheran on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 3 p.m.. Adam will be cremated at a later date. Please join the family for a luncheon at Trinity Lutheran immediately following the services.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Adam Parnow Take A Kid Fishing Scholarship. Memorials may be sent directly to United Valley Bank PO Box 619, Crookston, MN 56716. If you would like, please include your contact information for the family.