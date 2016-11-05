Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Who is responsible for slaughtered livestock near DAPL protest?

The killing and wounding of cattle and horses is one of the most emotionally charged incidents associated with the Dakota Access Pipeline Protests in Sioux and Morton counties in North Dakota.Authorities are investigating, but the facts in the si...

AgweekTV with Shawna Olson
By Ryan Babb
November 05, 2016 at 7:30 AM

The killing and wounding of cattle and horses is one of the most emotionally charged incidents associated with the Dakota Access Pipeline Protests in Sioux and Morton counties in North Dakota.
Authorities are investigating, but the facts in the situation are hard to pin down. Rancher Jack Thomas wonders if protesters from the Sacred Stone Camp, adjacent to his land, are responsible.
But Ladonna Brave Bull, who started the camp, says she's skeptical about the killings.  Mikkel Pates traveled to Standing Rock to investigate.

Watch the full episode of AgweekTV on Agweek.com

Get the latest agri-weather outlook with WDAY's John Wheeler

What To Read Next
2600_TUMORpkg.Still001.jpg
Health
A Moorhead 5-year-old's recovery from a rare kidney cancer doesn't look how you'd imagine
June 21, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Dahl
FSA North Dakota news brief
North Dakota
North Dakota Health and Human Services plans lunch-and-learn programs
June 20, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Dr Puffer GPX.jpg
Health
Self-Compassion, Mindfulness & Gentle Relentlessness with Jonny Say
June 20, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Bryan Piatt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2161333+North_Dakota_Highway_Patrol.jpg
News
Bottineau County pilot seriously injured in plane crash
June 22, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  By Herald staff
040121.N.FF.ARMSTRONG.01.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota's Kelly Armstrong votes to censure Trump rival after fine removed
June 22, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
falcon.PNG
Members Only
North Dakota
How a falcon named Savanna mirrors the life of Savanna Lafontaine-Greywind, whose baby was cut from her womb
June 26, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
About a dozen horses stand on a hilltop in front of a gray sky.
North Dakota
Horse herd limit at Theodore Roosevelt National Park would lessen genetic viability, experts say
June 26, 2023 06:16 AM
 · 
By  Patrick Springer