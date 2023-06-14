Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Three northeast North Dakota women named 2023 Bush Fellows

Katie Dachtler and Hillary Kempenich, of Grand Forks, and Shanda Poitra, of Belcourt, North Dakota, will engage in a two-year program to build their individual capacity to make change happen.

Bush fellows.jpg
The 2023 Bush Fellows.
Contributed
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 3:00 PM

GRAND FORKS — Three women from northeast North Dakota have been named 2023 Bush Fellows, a group of 24 individuals who are working to strengthen their leadership abilities to drive change in their communities, the Bush Foundation has announced.   

Katherine (Katie) Dachtler and Hillary Kempenich of Grand Forks and Shanda Poitra of Belcourt, North Dakota, are among the newest fellowship recipients. They will engage in a two-year program to build their individual capacity to make change happen, according to an announcement by the St. Paul-based Bush Foundation.

“These talented Fellows have already made vital contributions to their communities,” said Anita Patel, vice president for grantmaking for the Bush Foundation. “We are inspired by their vision and are grateful to support their leadership journey as they seek even bigger impact.”

Katie Dachtler
Katie Dachtler

The Bush Foundation works to inspire and support creative problem solving to make the region better for everyone, according to its website. Through the fellowship program, it provides a flexible grant of up to $100,000 to help individuals strengthen and develop their leadership.

Dachtler, a former Grand Forks City Council and Grand Forks School Board member, has been a leader in advocating for inclusion of people whose voices are too often not heard, according to an announcement from the Bush Foundation about the fellowship recipients.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dachtler, a Korean adoptee, understands from personal experience what it is like to be considered an outsider, according to the announcement. Yet she understands that belonging is foundational to this region’s sustainability and that strong communities are diverse communities.

She wants to create a place of connection where all people can live freely and be fully included.

To grow her capacity to transform her region, Dachtler plans to pursue a doctoral degree in change leadership for equity and inclusion.

HILLARY KEMPENICH.png
Hillary Kempenich
Contributed

Kempenich, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, is an Anishinaabe artist, storyteller, and knowledge keeper who has long advocated for the well-being and rights of Native youth in educational settings.

A recognized agent of change with a passion for making places such as libraries and museums more accessible, Kempenich is a leader in the creation of a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) museum. She is determined to infuse authentic reconciliation, repatriation, and decolonization practices into planning and programming, according to the Bush Foundation announcement.

Kempenich intends to seek mentorship with fellow knowledge keepers to ensure cultural survival and visibility, and will pursue additional education in museum studies and STEAM.

SHANDA POITRA.png
Shanda Poitra
Contributed

Poitra, a member of the Anishinaabe/Ojibwe Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, is dedicated to creating a culture in which Indigenous people see safe and healthy relationships as the norm, according to the Bush Foundation announcement.

Empowered by her experience in a self-defense course she took in college, she has made it her life’s work to teach Native women and girls that they deserve to be safe. She has worked to help them develop tools to protect and advocate for themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

A nationally-recognized leader of the first Indigenous-led IMPACT self-defense program, Poitra is bringing the program she adapted for her Turtle Mountain community to an increasing number of tribes and Native organizations.

As a Bush Fellow, she intends to increase her effectiveness in designing and leading abuse prevention and survivor healing throughout Indian country. To that end, she plans to pursue a degree in leadership and management.

Two other North Dakotans were also named 2023 Bush Fellows. Joseph Williams, a member of Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate nation, is director of Native American Programs at Plains Art Museum in Fargo and creator of the nationally recognized podcast “5 Plain Questions.” Agnes Yellow Bear, of New Town, is a national advocate for initiatives focused on murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.

The Bush Fellowship is open to anyone age 24 and older. Applicants must live in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, or one of the 23 Native nations in that geographic area.

The Bush Foundation will accept applications for the 2024 Bush Fellowship from Aug. 22 to Sept. 21.

READ MORE LOCAL CONTENT

Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
What To Read Next
BURGUM FIELD OF DREAMS.JPG
North Dakota
Doug Burgum hits presidential campaign trail in critical early state of Iowa
June 08, 2023 07:13 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Matson_Rhonda100.JPG
News
Riverside Christian School names new principal
June 08, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Mark Sanford
News
Sanford honored with international award for commitment to ending domestic violence
June 08, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
061223 Herald Pulitzer Mike Maidenberg Mike Jacobs.jpg
Members Only
Community
25 years after Pulitzer, Herald employees past and present mark anniversary
June 12, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
05xx23 RogerSmith2.jpg
Members Only
Business
East Grand Forks construction worker Roger Smith has 'stood the test of time'
June 14, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Sam Easter
Pillars of Place 1.jpg
Local
Accessibility and comfort among four pillars of placemaking discussed during Pillars of Place conference
June 14, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
060223 derailment.jpg
Minnesota
Highway 59 still closed after derailment; former CP employee says 'we shouldn’t be having derailments'
June 14, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo