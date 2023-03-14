Three-day subscription drive set for Hugo's March 27-29

The Grand Forks Herald will be at Hugo’s on 32nd Ave S, March 27 - 29 handing out free tote bags full of deals, specifically the chance to save 50 percent on an an annual print plus digital news subscription (the Herald newspaper delivered twice a week, plus unlimited 24/7 online access). Visitors to the table will also have the chance to register to win a $250 Hugo’s gift card.

Location: Hugo's grocery store in Grand Forks - 1950 32nd Ave S

Dates:



March 27: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

March 28: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

March 29: 3:00 - 7:00 p.m.

What you'll get?

