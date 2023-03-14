6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Three-day subscription drive set for Hugo's March 27-29

Stop by the table to get 50% off an annual subscription, plus a chance to win a $250 Hugo's shopping spree.

Save on local news during our subscription event.
March 14, 2023 04:06 PM

The Grand Forks Herald will be at Hugo’s on 32nd Ave S, March 27 - 29 handing out free tote bags full of deals, specifically the chance to save 50 percent on an an annual print plus digital news subscription (the Herald newspaper delivered twice a week, plus unlimited 24/7 online access). Visitors to the table will also have the chance to register to win a $250 Hugo’s gift card.

Location: Hugo's grocery store in Grand Forks - 1950 32nd Ave S

Dates:

  • March 27: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
  • March 28: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
  • March 29: 3:00 - 7:00 p.m.

What you'll get?

  • Free Grand Forks Herald tote bag
  • 50% off an annual print and digital subscription to the Grand Forks Herald
  • Referral card for a friend or family member to get a special discount
  • Chance to win a $250 Hugo's gift card
in-person-combo-sales-facebook-ad-grand-forks.jpg

What To Read Next
Folder Index Public Notice. 3D.
News
Public notices are an open record you don’t have to request
March 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Volunteers at the Feed My Starving Children event pray over a pallet of prepared meals after their shift ended Saturday morning at Minnkota Power Cooperative in south Grand Forks. Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald
News
‘Feed My Starving Children’ effort gearing up for March 24-25 in Grand Forks
March 13, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Documents
News
Public data belongs to all of us; we just have to ask
March 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A woman with long brown hair and glasses stands and a podium and speaks into a microphone. To her left, a woman with long blonde hair and glasses gives her a quizzical look from a desk.
North Dakota
Few challenges arise to 'obscene' materials in North Dakota public libraries; bill amended for minors
March 13, 2023 06:13 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura / The Bismarck Tribune
Grand Forks City Hall
Local
Grand Forks council OKs standstill agreement with Fufeng, receives update on de-annexation petition
March 13, 2023 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
The North Dakota House of Representatives meets in the state Capitol on Feb. 11, 2021.
North Dakota
North Dakota House OKs measures for longer term limits, more session days
March 14, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura / The Bismarck Tribune
lunches.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. Senate joins House in passing free school meals for all Minn. students
March 14, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Josh Verges / St. Paul Pioneer Press