Thief River Falls principal selected to receive National Catholic Education Association award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minnesota – At the entrance of St. Bernard’s Catholic School, Principal Laura Brickson greets each student by name with a cheery “good morning” and a high five. Some reach up for a hug – and she’s quick to oblige.

With a smile that lights up her face, Brickson starts the students’ day on a positive note, voicing the school’s motto visible on hallway posters.

“Go make a difference,” she says.

Brickson has been selected as one of 10 educators nationwide to receive the 2023 Leadership Award from the National Catholic Education Association. She plans to accept the award at the organization’s annual convention in April in Dallas.

“I was very very humbled, very surprised,” she said of the award announcement. “Because, you know, you don't go into education, especially parochial Catholic education, for the fame and fortune. ... It's nice to get validation for the whole team, that we're doing something right."

The sixth annual “Lead. Learn. Proclaim. Award” recognizes outstanding contributions and achievements of Catholic school educators across the country. School leaders, teachers, principals and presidents, pastors, diocesan superintendents, school boards and home school associations are among the “exceptional awardees entrusted with the faith formation in our communities of Catholic education,” according to an NCEA press release.

“She loves what she does. And she’s so good at it,” said Becky Philipp, the school’s advisory committee member who nominated Brickson for the honor. “She’s a great leader. She’d be the first to say to a teacher who hesitates about something, ‘you can do that.’ ”

Sacred Heart School, UND grad

Brickson, 1989 graduate of Sacred Heart High School, is the daughter of Jeanette Kohns of East Grand Forks and the late Don Kohns. She started teaching at St. Bernard’s in the fall of 1993, after earning her bachelor of science in education at UND. She also holds a master’s degree in education from UND.

“St. Bernard’s is family to me, after working here for so long,” said Brickson, who is in her fifth year as principal. She accepted the position because she “wanted the chance to expand and to grow. … And, when the opportunity opened up, I thought, I can help guide future teachers and try to make an even bigger impact. I can really make a difference here.”

And she has.

Since Brickson became principal, “enrollment is up 39%, the school is no longer operating in the red,” Philipp said, and, under her leadership, several initiatives have raised thousands of dollars for the school.

Laura Brickson, principal at St. Bernard's Catholic School in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, leads morning prayers Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Here, she reads from the Gospel of Matthew, teaching students about the Beatitudes in the school's Gathering Space. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Welcoming atmosphere

St. Bernard’s, with an enrollment of 114 in preK-5, welcomes students of all religious faiths, said Brickson, who supervises a staff of eight teachers and three foster grandparents. Thirty-five percent of the students are not Catholic.

She aspires to “being a servant leader and being able to work with and enable our staff, to be able to give them the opportunities and the resources that they need to be excellent, and to have their back,” she said.

She proudly points out that one of her teachers, Kari Rath, has been named Diocesan Teacher of the Year, and two others, Patty Brekkestran and Shelly Burkel, were selected as finalists for the honor.

St. Bernard “graduates” move into the public school system, where they often "end up being the leaders," such as captains of sports teams and valedictorians, she said. They constitute 10% of the school population, "but, like one year, (they were) 35% of the student council.”

Accolades

LaCosta Potter, director of the Office of Catholic Schools, Diocese of Crookston, said Brickson “is a recognized figure in the St. Bernard’s Catholic community in Thief River Falls, not because she is the principal, but as a result of her energy and enthusiasm for Catholic education.

“If you spend some time with Laura, you will experience the joy she permeates in everything that is St. Bernard’s,” Potter said. “(She) is very relational and leads with grace amongst her peers at the school (where) she spent many years teaching prior to becoming principal.”

Former and current students stop by her office “just to say hi,” she said.

Fr. Richard Lambert, pastor of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and school superintendent, said, “We are very proud of Mrs. Brickson as she receives this award for her leadership at St. Bernard’s.

“Laura has a very personable presence among the staff, students, and their families. She doesn’t just sit behind a desk. She is actively engaged in the growth, development, and strengthening of the school. She definitely has made and is ‘making a difference' at St. Bernard’s School.”

Philipp said the criteria for the NCEA award is a good fit for Brickson. The nomination required a 90-second video, answering a question: How is this Catholic educator a hero in your community?

“Paring it down to 90 seconds was a bit of a challenge, because she does so much,” Philipp said. “She’s like the Energizer Bunny of St. Bernard’s School. She has so much passion. … And she loves the kids.

“She spearheaded the theme ‘Go make a difference’ for the school, for students to go out and make a difference in the community, and for parents of the students to go out and make a difference in the lives of their children. And that’s why she is a hero in our community.”

Brickson also inspires others with the motto “on her Facebook page,” Philipps said. “It says, ‘Be who God meant you to be, and you will set the world on fire.’ That’s what I feel Laura is doing.”