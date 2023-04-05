Inside the murder trial of Travis Stay, the case that 'consumed' Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — The mood was electric. More than a year after 38-year-old Joel Lovelien was beaten to death outside a bar in Grand Forks in October 2007 with no witnesses, someone was on trial for his murder.

Travis Stay.

Stay had also been at the Broken Drum bar that fateful night, dressed in Halloween costume as a lion. He later made his way home, with a black eye and covered in blood. He voluntarily went to police and spoke to them without a lawyer, volunteering up answers. He remembered little from the alcohol-saturated night, he said. And he certainly didn't remember Lovelien, much less killing him, he said.

But police collected evidence, including clothes Stay wore that night that had Lovelien's blood soaked and splattered on them. They collected statements, about how Stay got a taxi ride covered in blood, how he got in another fight, how he attempted to attack a man in an alley on the way home.

Prosecutors thought they had a strong case. They charged Stay with Lovelien's murder.

Listen to Episode No. 6 — Travis on Trial

In this episode of Dakota Spotlight, the podcast will trace the days of the trial, including with the help of Archie Ingersoll, the reporter who covered the trial from inside the courtroom day in and day out.

"The Travis Stay trial was one that consumed the city of Grand Forks. Everyone had an opinion. Everyone was talking about it," Ingersoll said. "There was an energy around it unlike any case I had ever covered, unlike any case I've covered since."

Nancy Yon, the lead prosecutor in the case, will describe why she felt confident in her evidence, why she was convinced Stay was guilty. And the podcast will explore what it was that lead to a jury finding Stay not guilty in the crime after six hours of deliberation.

1 / 15: Travis Stay arrives at the Grand Forks County Courthouse for his murder trial earlier in December. The 24-year-old former UND student, stands accused of beating 38-year-old Joel Lovelien to death in October 2007 outside the Broken Drum bar in Grand Forks. (Herald photo by Eric Hylden). 2 / 15: Travis Stay (right) and his attorney Peter Wold listen as the verdict is read Wednesday night. Herald photo by John Stennes. 3 / 15: Travis Stay reacts to the not guilty verdict Wednesday. 4 / 15: Travis Stay gets a hug from his mother Vickie Stay (left) in the courtroom Wednesday night after he was acquitted of teh beating death of Joel Lovelien. Herald photo by John Stennes. 5 / 15: Nancy Yon, Assistant Attorney General, Grand Forks, ND. Yon was the prosecutor in the 2008 trial of Travis Stay who was accused of slaying Joel Lovelien in 2007. Stay was aquitted after a 14-day trial.

6 / 15: Police cars and police tape surround the scene of the crime at the Broken Drum bar in Grand Forks in the early morning hours Oct. 28, 2007, in this police evidence photo, lightened in post-processing by Forum News Service to show additional detail. Joel Lovelien, 38, was beaten to death in this parking lot that evening. 7 / 15: Joel Lovelien is show in this surveillance camera footage screengrab from the Broken Drum bar in Grand Forks, North Dakota on Oct. 27, 2007. Lovelien was later killed in the parking lot outside the bar. 8 / 15: Travis Stay — center in yellow — is show in this surveillance camera photo footage screengrab from the Broken Drum bar in Grand Forks, North Dakota, the night Joel Lovelien was killed, in the early morning hours of Oct. 28, 2007. Stay was later the prime suspect in the case. 9 / 15: Joel Lovelien 10 / 15: Joel Lovelien's ex-wife, Heidi Marto (left), and Lovelien's fiancee, Heather Eastling, discuss the trial and not guilty verdict of Travis Stay, who was accused in the beating death of Lovelien 14 months ago in Grand Forks. Herald photo by Eric Hylden. 11 / 15: The front entrance of the Broken Drum bar in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Oct. 28, 2007. 12 / 15: The Broken Drum Bar 13 / 15: Anna Barrett, dressed as socialite reality TV star Paris Hilton, stands next to Bryce Larson, who is dressed as a cowboy. The two were among the Halloween revelers at the Broken Drum bar on Oct. 27-28, 2007. 14 / 15: Anna Barrett, dressed for Halloween partying as socialite reality star Paris Hilton, poses next to James Wavra, who is wearing a hunter costume. The two were some of the revelers who visited the Broken Drum bar in Grand Forks on the night of Oct. 27-28, 2007. 15 / 15: The Broken Drum Bar

About Dakota Spotlight, Season 8 — Unresolved: The Murder of Joel Lovelien

Joel Lovelien was beaten to death outside the Broken Drum bar in Grand Forks in the early morning hours of Oct. 28, 2007, amid a night of Halloween revelry. Nobody has ever been found guilty for his murder.

Suspicion immediately fell on a variety of costumed partiers that night, including some dressed as a lion, the joker and a hunter. Local police and prosecutors thought they had their man, the one dressed as a lion that night: Travis Stay. But Stay was found not guilty in December 2008 in a high-profile trial -- a sensational result that has made the case a staple of true crime shows, including the Dateline TV program.

Welcome to Dakota Spotlight's eighth season: "Unresolved: The Murder of Joel Lovelien." With unprecedented access to case files and evidence, prosecutors, police, witnesses and family members, Dakota Spotlight creator and host James Wolner will use his unique investigation and reporting style to pursue the case's central questions: Who killed Joel Lovelien? Why was Travis Stay found not guilty? And why does so much suspicion linger around others in this case?

People in this episode

Paul Balstad: A taxi driver in Grand Forks the night Lovelien was killed, he drove Travis Stay home and noticed he was dazed, had blood on him and looked like he had been in a fight.

A taxi driver in Grand Forks the night Lovelien was killed, he drove Travis Stay home and noticed he was dazed, had blood on him and looked like he had been in a fight. Anna Barrett: Dressed as Paris Hilton and left the Broken Drum arm in arm with James Wavra. Witnessed altercation with Travis Stay.

Dressed as Paris Hilton and left the Broken Drum arm in arm with James Wavra. Witnessed altercation with Travis Stay. Jon Deziel: Dressed as a clown. Interviewed by Grand Forks investigators the night Joel died.

Dressed as a clown. Interviewed by Grand Forks investigators the night Joel died. Heather Holter: Party bus passenger and Jon Deziel's girlfriend.

Party bus passenger and Jon Deziel's girlfriend. Archie Ingersoll: Former reporter at the Grand Forks Herald and current news editor for The Forum of Fargo Moorhead. Reported on the trial in 2008.

Former reporter at the Grand Forks Herald and current news editor for The Forum of Fargo Moorhead. Reported on the trial in 2008. Bryce Larson: Dressed as a cowboy. Interviewed by Grand Forks investigators the night Joel died.

Dressed as a cowboy. Interviewed by Grand Forks investigators the night Joel died. Joel Lovelien : 38 years old, a technical systems analyst for Altru Hospital. Joel went to the Broken Drum bar with his fiancée Travis Stay: A reveler at the Broken Drum bar that night who was driven home with blood on his lion costume. He was later charged with Lovelien's murder and found not guilty in December 2008.

: 38 years old, a technical systems analyst for Altru Hospital. Joel went to the Broken Drum bar with his fiancée Travis Stay: A reveler at the Broken Drum bar that night who was driven home with blood on his lion costume. He was later charged with Lovelien's murder and found not guilty in December 2008. Steven Raasakka: Was walking home in the alley between 10th Avenue North and 11th Avenue North at approximately 12:20 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2007 when he encountered a seemingly intoxicated Travis Stay. Stay took a swing at Raasakka but missed and then fell to the ground.

Was walking home in the alley between 10th Avenue North and 11th Avenue North at approximately 12:20 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2007 when he encountered a seemingly intoxicated Travis Stay. Stay took a swing at Raasakka but missed and then fell to the ground. James Wavra: Dressed as a hunter. Involved in a short fight with Travis Stay. Interviewed by Grand Forks investigators the night Joel died.

Dressed as a hunter. Involved in a short fight with Travis Stay. Interviewed by Grand Forks investigators the night Joel died. Nancy Yon: Former Grand Forks County state's attorney. Prosecutor in the 2008 trial of Travis Stay.

People in previous episodes

Heather Eastling: Joel Lovelien's fiancée in 2007.

Joel Lovelien's fiancée in 2007. Mike Ferguson: Grand Forks Police sergeant.

Grand Forks Police sergeant. Mike Flannery: Former Grand Forks police detective, processed the "party bus" in search of blood. No blood was found.

Former Grand Forks police detective, processed the "party bus" in search of blood. No blood was found. Jennifer Holter: Party bus passenger and sister to Heather Holter.

Party bus passenger and sister to Heather Holter. Heidi Hosley: Joel Lovelien's ex-wife and mother to Joel's daughter Alexa.

Joel Lovelien's ex-wife and mother to Joel's daughter Alexa. Leslie Hovda: Joel Lovelien's niece.

Joel Lovelien's niece. Dana Kelly: Friend and colleague of Joel Lovelien.

Friend and colleague of Joel Lovelien. Jennifer Kohl-Fichtner: Friend and colleague of Joel Lovelien.

Friend and colleague of Joel Lovelien. Erika Lovelien: Joel Lovelien's older sister.

Joel Lovelien's older sister. William Macki: Grand Forks Police sergeant.

Grand Forks Police sergeant. Eli McVey: Travis Stay's childhood friend. Accompanied Travis on the party bus. Has no recollection of being at the Broken Drum Bar but paid for a drink there with a debit card. Was awake when Travis arrived at home covered in blood.

Travis Stay's childhood friend. Accompanied Travis on the party bus. Has no recollection of being at the Broken Drum Bar but paid for a drink there with a debit card. Was awake when Travis arrived at home covered in blood. Duane Simon: Former Grand Forks police detective, chief investigator into the murder of Joel Lovelien in 2007.

Former Grand Forks police detective, chief investigator into the murder of Joel Lovelien in 2007. Cora Lee Taylor: Travis Stay's roommate. Partied with Travis and others on the party bus. Spoke with Travis the next morning about his injuries and condition.

Travis Stay's roommate. Partied with Travis and others on the party bus. Spoke with Travis the next morning about his injuries and condition. Keith Swartz: Discovered Lovelien in the parking lot of the Broken Drum bar.