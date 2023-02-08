'Dateline' to re-examine 2006 murder of Mindy Morgenstern in North Dakota

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — A murder case that shocked North Dakota 16 years ago will be re-examined by “Dateline” on Friday night, Feb. 10.

Correspondent Keith Morrison will explore the killing of 22-year-old Mindy Morgenstern.

A student at Valley City State University in 2006, Morgenstern was found strangled with her throat cut in her off-campus apartment.

A neighbor, Moe Gibbs, was arrested a week later and charged with her murder.

In 2007 Gibbs was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder.

For Friday’s “Dateline” episode Morrison interviewed friends and family of Morgenstern, including her parents, Eunice and Larry Morgenstern.

Others interviewed include former North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Agent Mark Sayler and prosecutor Jonathan Byers.

“Dateline” runs from 8 to 10 p.m. CST Friday on NBC.