News The Vault

'Dateline' to re-examine 2006 murder of Mindy Morgenstern in North Dakota

Correspondent Keith Morrison will report on "Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?" The 22-year-old college student was found dead in her off-campus apartment in Valley City.

image of mindy morgenstern
Mindy Morgenstern.
Contributed photo
John Lamb
By John Lamb
February 08, 2023 10:03 AM

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — A murder case that shocked North Dakota 16 years ago will be re-examined by “Dateline” on Friday night, Feb. 10.

Correspondent Keith Morrison will explore the killing of 22-year-old Mindy Morgenstern.

A student at Valley City State University in 2006, Morgenstern was found strangled with her throat cut in her off-campus apartment.

A neighbor, Moe Gibbs, was arrested a week later and charged with her murder.

Moe Gibbs
Moe Gibbs
(Forum file)

In 2007 Gibbs was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder.

For Friday’s “Dateline” episode Morrison interviewed friends and family of Morgenstern, including her parents, Eunice and Larry Morgenstern.

Eunice & Larry Morgenstern.jpg
Mindy Morgenstern's parents Eunice and Larry are interviewed for "Dateline."
Submitted photo

Others interviewed include former North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Agent Mark Sayler and prosecutor Jonathan Byers.

“Dateline” runs from 8 to 10 p.m. CST Friday on NBC.

