Boozy cruises, beer pirates and golf ball injuries: whatever happened to the Dakota Queen?

A 1982 idea contest revealed an overwhelming amount of support for a riverboat on the Red River. Three years later, Capt. Paul Lester made it a reality. The Dakota Queen operated for 11 years.

CaptLester.jpg
Capt. Paul Lester on the Dakota Queen
Contributed / UND Special Collections
By Sav Kelly
Today at 7:00 AM

GRAND FORKS — It was a typical Friday night on the Dakota Queen Riverboat in 1988, until the bartender knocked on Capt. Paul Lester’s door.

“(He) said, 'Paul, we’ve got a guy down here that's causing all kinds of trouble,’” Lester said. “‘You’ve got to come down and talk to him.’”

Lester kept a pair of handcuffs and a stun gun in the pilot house with him, so he grabbed them and made his way downstairs to speak with the man – who’d been drinking a little bit, Lester said.

“Son, if you don’t settle down, I’m going to have to throw you off the boat,” he said.

“Oh captain, oh captain,” the man pleaded. “Don’t throw me off the boat. I’ll be good. You won't see me again. I'll be fine.”

The issue resolved, Lester walked away. With a hand in his pocket — on the trigger of the stun gun — Lester began walking up the stairs, when his pants tightened and his thumb hit the trigger.

“It shocked me in the leg,” Lester said. “It froze the right side of my body. I could barely move, and everybody was watching me — because this is a big deal — and I’m trying to drag myself up the stairs.”

As Lester recalls it, even with his body half-frozen and concerned passengers looking on, he had a big smile on his face.

PaulLester.jpeg
Paul Lester, developer and captain of the Dakota Queen Riverboat in Grand Forks from 1985 to 1996.
Contributed / Paul Lester

Not every day was so eventful, but Lester, 73, looks back fondly on each one of them. For more than a decade, tourists and locals alike shared the experience.

The Grand Idea

Community support was crucial to the Dakota Queen’s success. Thankfully, there was an abundance of it, Lester said.

In 1982, the Greater Grand Forks Convention & Visitors Bureau held a “Grand Idea” contest in hopes that community members would share ideas to enrich Greater Grand Forks. Twenty-nine people suggested a working riverboat on the Red River, topping a list of 200 suggestions, according to archival Herald coverage.

DakotaQueenCheck.jpg
Capt. Paul Lester, of the Dakota Queen, is presented a $60,000 from Dan Quandt, former executive director of the Greater Grand Forks Convention &amp; Visitors Bureau, in 1985.
Contributed / UND Special Collections

Lester had a background in marketing and journalism, but had his commercial pilot’s license at the time and also became interested in boating. He offered to become licensed and captain the boat. After running into some obstacles, Dan Quandt — CVB’s executive director at the time — asked if Lester would consider financing the boat as well.

“I said, ‘Yeah, that might be a good project,’” Lester recalled. “So we just decided to build it in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and bring it up.”

But it wasn’t that simple — Lester was shorted $60,000 on the loan he pursued to fund the project. The Chamber — and many members of the community — stepped in.

“The Chamber of Commerce pre-sold $60,000 of advance tickets for me,” Lester said. “They presented that check to me the day that the boat was brought into Grand Forks, and then I finished paying off the loan.”

The total cost of the boat — including transportation, licenses and certification — was around $350,000, according to Herald archives. An additional $50,000 went into preparing the ticket office and docking site.

The boat, which was constructed by Skipperliner, had to be transported around 810 miles through Wisconsin and Minnesota to the Red River, according to a 1989 historical brochure written by local historian John Rolczynski.

Dakota Queen preliminary print.jpg
One of multiple preliminary boat prints for the Dakota Queen
Contributed / UND Special Collections

“There were a couple of manufacturers down in La Crosse, and (Skipperliner) is the one manufacturer that said they could deliver it in 90 days,” Lester said. “We ordered it in April, and it went into service on the Fourth of July.”

The Dakota Queen, powered by three marine diesel engines, was certified to carry 150 passengers and about a dozen crew members. It was 65 feet long, 20.6 feet wide and had a draft of 2.5 feet, according to Rolcyznski.

“We brought the boat into town, and it was on a big truck trailer, and we had no idea how to get it in the water,” Lester said.

Florian Gonsorowski, of Florian and Sons Excavating, Inc., brought his friends — and their three cranes, a backhoe and front-end loader — to get the boat in the river, according to Herald archives.

“That was a huge deal,” Lester said. “I was hiding in my office. I didn't want to see it, you know? They picked it up with these cranes and they swung it in the river, and there wasn’t one dent in it at all.”

On the Red River

The Dakota Queen was an immediate success. It quickly became a regional symbol and tourist attraction, according to a letter Quandt wrote in 1986.

“It made this city a destination for a lot of people,” said Tim Griffis, another former captain. “Canada supported us really well. We had a lot of Canadian patrons.”

In the beginning, both private and public cruises were very popular. There were also annual events, such as a cruise to Frog Point in Traill County and the Riverboat Days festival.

Most cruises offered meals catered by Red’s Place. According to a brochure for 1986 Mother’s Day cruises, a brunch cruise was $8.95 per adult. The lunch cruise was $13.50 and included turkey, ham, sides and a dessert.

Dinner cruise tickets cost $6.95, plus the price of a passenger’s meal choice: the prime rib of beef du jour ($10.95), BBQ rib dinner ($9.95), walleyed pike dinner ($8.95) or steamboat chicken dinner ($7.95). All meals included sides and dessert.

“If we’d have raised our prices we’d have still been doing the riverboat right now, but we didn't figure that out,” Lester said.

Dakota Queen Riverboat.jpg
Dakota Queen Riverboat
Contributed / UND Special Collections

The cruises also featured myriad entertainment, including music acts such as a jazz band and lute player.

“On the bar cruises, we’d have a magician come down and do close-in-hand magic on the table,” Lester said. “It's just incredible. You just can't believe it. Even when you're not drinking, it's crazy.”

The riverboat staff put on theatrical performances, including a religious Sunday program, that were all produced by Lester.

“I ended up being the producer, and the captain, and the mechanic and everything else,” he said. “It was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be.”

There weren’t any technicians nearby, so Lester and his crew learned how to maintain the boat. They did all the maintenance on Mondays, when there were no cruises, to prepare for the upcoming week.

As long as there was no wind, rain or any events happening in town, Saturdays were the perfect day for a cruise, according to Lester.

“Then people would flock on down,” he said.

Sundays were also quite successful, with 600 passengers each day until the blue laws were repealed in 1991 and businesses could operate on Sundays.

“Then our Sunday business collapsed, because everybody would rather go shopping,” Lester said.

Eventually, public cruises started to slow down, because many locals had already experienced them.

“The numbers started to go down, but the private parties were still huge,” Lester said. “And the weddings. We did an awful lot of weddings.”

A wide variety of groups booked private cruises, from retirement parties to high school proms. When asked if there were any groups he regretted, Lester laughed.

“We allowed them all the first time, and then we learned which ones we wouldn’t allow the second time,” he said.

For the most part, though, all was calm on the Dakota Queen cruises. The most notable misfortune throughout 11 years was a broken finger, which occurred when a passenger was struck by an errant golf ball.

“They would take shots at us as we went by the golf course,” Lester said.

During one wedding, the Dakota Queen sold out of beer before it even left the dock.

“They were picking it up in six packs, they weren’t taking one or two,” Griffis said. “It was always six packs — or more. That was a memorable trip.”

The bartender was the most important person on the boat, Lester said, and sometimes, it seemed as if the alcohol was the boat’s most valuable cargo.

Pirates attack.jpg
Pirate attack on the Dakota Queen in 1986
Contributed / UND Special Collections

“We got attacked by pirates one day,” he recalled. “They came over and paddled up alongside the boat, took over the boat, and made me give them a case of beer and they’d go.”

Other times, Lester made his own fun.

“One day, I was kind of bored when I was driving the boat, and this big great blue heron flew in front of it,” he said. “I got on the PA (system) and said, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, take a look ahead to that big beautiful pterodactyl flying by.’”

About five minutes later, there was a knock on Lester’s door. A little boy, about 5 years old, was waiting outside.

“Captain, that was not a pterodactyl,” the boy said. “That was a great blue heron.”

The end of an era

The Dakota Queen was a wonderful business for the first nine years or so, Lester said. In its final years, though, expenses — such as insurance and Coast Guard fees — climbed while profits dwindled.

“The numbers on the day cruises dropped, because so many people had already done it in over 11 years,” Lester said. “It got to the point where the business was not sustainable.”

According to Herald archives, the boat carried approximately 7,500 passengers throughout the summer of 1995.

“The first couple of years, we did 35,000 a year,” Lester said in the archival article.

After 11 years, about 200,000 passengers and 3,500 cruises, the Dakota Queen was pulled from the Red River for the last time in 1996. It was returned to La Crosse, Wisconsin, and sold to a Dakota, Minnesota, man who planned to use the boat as a duck hunting lodge.

Griffis, 79, said he would have continued working on the boat to this day.

“I think the city should have jumped in and done what they could, financially and infrastructurally, to keep it here,” Griffis said. “People still recognize me after all these years, and they all say the same thing: ‘I wish it was still here.’”

