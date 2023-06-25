Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sanford invites public to open house for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine clinic

The open house will feature a short presentation at 4 p.m., followed by a social hour and self-guided tours. There will also be refreshments and giveaways.

The logo of Sanford Health.
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 7:13 AM

GRAND FORKS — The Sanford Health system is inviting the public to an open house at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, for the Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Grand Forks clinic at 3035 DeMers Ave.

During the open house, clinic officials will introduce the physicians and staff members who are working at the newest Sanford location in Grand Forks. In addition to orthopedics and sports medicine, the clinic is also providing care in podiatric medicine.

The open house will feature a short presentation at 4 p.m., followed by a social hour with Sanford Grand Forks orthopedic providers and self-guided tours. There will also be refreshments and giveaways.

Valley Bone & Joint Clinic officially became Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Grand Forks on Jan. 1, 2023.

Sanford Health also operates another clinic at 1750 47th Ave. S. in Grand Forks and three clinics in East Grand Forks.

READ MORE HEALTH CONTENT

Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
