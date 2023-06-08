Sanford honored with international award for commitment to ending domestic violence

GRAND FORKS — State Rep. Mark Sanford has been awarded the 2023 Purple Ribbon Award from DomesticShelters.org for his commitment to ending interpersonal violence, according to the Community Violence Intervention Center.

Sanford, a longtime community leader and educator who represents Grand Forks District 17 in the North Dakota Legislature, recently received the award in the category of outstanding legislative partner, which honors outstanding elected officials and other legislators who set extraordinary examples for ending domestic violence.

DomesticShelters.org, an online program of the Alliance for Hope International, is the leading online resource where abuse victims and survivors can find everything they need to take steps toward safety, all in one place.

Sanford, R-Grand Forks, was nominated for the award by the CVIC, said Coiya Tompkins, the organization’s president and CEO. The award signifies national and international recognition for Sanford’s commitment to and leadership regarding domestic violence intervention and prevention.

At an awards ceremony held virtually, winners of the 2023 Purple Ribbon Award across 34 categories, as judged by a national panel of respected professionals from the domestic violence field, were announced.

“As former superintendent for Grand Forks Public Schools, Rep. Sanford continues to show up for the next generation in ways that will have lasting impacts not only for CVIC and Grand Forks, but survivors and families throughout the entire state,” Tompkins said in a news release.

“His work in the 68th Legislative Assembly enabled CVIC and 18 of its sister agencies in the statewide coalition to make history.”

Although the need for domestic violence and sexual assault services has continued to increase in the past several years, state funding in the past decade has remained relatively flat, and, in a few cases, has decreased, Tompkins said.

Past funding per biennium for these services, provided by 19 agencies, was roughly $3.1 million, she said. With Sanford’s efforts to facilitate discussions with colleagues during the legislative interim and his support for increased resources, funding has increased to $7.5 million.

Sanford was a nominee for the CVIC’s 2023 Peacemaker of the Year Award, a local honor that recognizes domestic violence and sexual assault prevention and intervention efforts.

A past CVIC board member, he has become a mentor to CVIC and its sister agencies’ leaders, Tompkins said. He continues to educate others about the importance of violence intervention and prevention.

A major donor to CVIC for decades, Sanford also donates his time, knowledge and talents to the organization, she said.

Since Tompkins accepted her position at CVIC a few years ago, Sanford has become “both a professional and personal hero,” she said. “He’s the kind of leader and friend I aspire to be, and I’m incredibly grateful for what his investment will do for thousands of North Dakota families.”

According to DomesticShelters.org, there are more than 10 million online searches each month for information regarding domestic violence in the U.S. and Canada.