Riverside Christian School names new principal

The former third grade teacher will take over for Cindy Waind, who is retiring.

Rhonda Matson has been named the new elementary and middle school principal of Riverside Christian School.
Contributed
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 4:08 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minnesota — Rhonda Matson has been named elementary and middle school principal of Riverside Christian School. She is taking over for Cindy Waind, who is retiring.

Matson, who has served as a third grade teacher at the school for 11 years, earned a bachelor’s degree from Bemidji State University and has taught in public and private schools for 23 years.

In a message to the RCS community, Matson said her new role as principal affords her the opportunity “to work collaboratively with teachers daily, while also remaining connected to the students, learning and growing in the classroom."

"I firmly believe that here at RCS, we are teaching and equipping tomorrow’s Christian leaders,” she said in the statement.

She and her husband, Ben, have three children and live in Grand Forks.

Cindy Waind has served as elementary and middle school principal at Riverside Christian School since 2016.
Contributed

In 1996, Waind began her career as a paraprofessional and middle school history teacher at Shema Christian School, later renamed Grand Forks Christian School and, after the Flood of ‘97, moved into the former Valley Elementary School building in East Grand Forks and was renamed Riverside Christian School.

In 1998, Waind began serving as a first-grade teacher and was named principal of preK-8 grades in 2016.

At the start of school last fall, preK-12 enrollment at Riverside Christian School was 237, according to Sheri Moonen, who coordinates admissions, marketing and special events.

Tiffaney Primeau is the high school director, for grades 9-12.

Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
