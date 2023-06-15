Riverside Christian explores options to address growing enrollment, including building in south Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minnesota — After abandoning plans to purchase the former Macy’s building at Columbia Mall as a new location, the Riverside Christian School Board is considering building a school in south Grand Forks to accommodate growing enrollment.

Since it terminated the purchase agreement, the board was approached by donors who expressed interest in gifting land for a new school, according to Paul Hensrud, who serves as treasurer on the board.

The land is in the vicinity of Washington Street and 66th Avenue South, according to Ryan Brooks, Grand Forks city planner. The exact location has not been determined; he has not received a plan for a specific parcel of land.

Board members are working with a local architect to review the space, Hensrud said. The amount of land that may be given “would be sufficient, but we would have to go up, rather than all on one level.”

The offer by Tim Crary and Paul Sproule to donate land for the school “is an unbelievably generous gift,” Hensrud said. The families of both potential donors have current or previous connections to Riverside Christian School.

Preliminary cost estimates to build a new preK-12 school range from $15 million to $20 million, with construction likely occurring in multiple phases, Hensrud said.

If the RCS board accepts the land donation and builds on the proposed site, it’s possible the school could be constructed and opened by fall 2026, Hensrud said, noting that the roughly three- to-five-year window for construction would largely be determined by the results of fund-raising, which has not yet started.

Increasing enrollment

The school’s increasing enrollment in recent years has prompted discussion about relocating to a vacant facility or building a new one.

Over the past four years, RCS has seen an average annual growth of about 13% and, in each of the past two years, enrollment increased about 17%, then-Principal Cindy Waind told the Herald in November.

School officials are surveying RCS families to gather feedback regarding future plans, Hensrud said. The recipients are being asked to respond to three options: having the school remain where it is and staying small; creating a two-point campus, whereby the high school and elementary-middle school would be in two locations; or pursuing “a new build, if it’s viable,” he said.

The school’s families “have expressed an interest in pursuing a new build option in Grand Forks, if we can raise dollars to build it all on one site,” Hensrud said.

At the start of the last school year, preK-12 enrollment was 237. Of that figure, 72% live in North Dakota and of the remaining 28%, most live in East Grand Forks, with a few residing in Crookston, said Sheri Moonen, admissions officer.

“We are growing, and we’re having space issues,” Hensrud said, noting that the board is committed to maintaining a cap of 18 students per classroom.

He expects enrollment will increase, “as we continue to add activities for kids,” he said.

To address the growth issues, at least in the short term, the school plans to add another portable classroom to house grades 6-8, Hensrud said. School personnel are working hard to make sure the new classroom is “in place and functioning before school starts” this fall.

Riverside Christian School occupies the former Valley Elementary School at 610 Second Ave. N.E. in East Grand Forks. In 2020, RCS began to offer high school instruction, for grades 9-12, in a portable classroom that was installed on the property.

Lack of agreement

The Riverside Christian School Board members announced last fall that it was exploring the possibility of purchasing and converting the Macy’s building into a campus that would accommodate the needs of their growing school.

It recently abandoned its plan to purchase the nearly 100,000-square-foot building because it could not get all the mall’s major tenants — Scheels, JC Penney and Sears — and the mall’s owner to approve changes the RCS board wished to make in the operating agreement, Hensrud said.

“We couldn’t come to an agreement that we could feel comfortable with, for the future of the school,” Hensrud said. “We needed to protect the interests of the school.”

“The more-local owners were very good to work with,” he noted. Owners who were more distant “were more difficult to work with.”

The fact that the school would be in proximity to Scheels, which sells firearms, was “one of the early dominoes” in the eventual demise of the purchase agreement, he said. “It was brought up and would have to be resolved,” but was not the main reason for terminating the purchase agreement.

Brooks said that RCS board members are in the process of working out with Crary Real Estate exactly what parcel of land could be used for a new school. As city planner, he has met with the RCS board members to point out which portions of land they’re considering are zoned for a school and which are not, he said.

“We’re aware of the issues RCS is working through,” Brooks said. “We are looking forward to continuing to work in partnership with them.”

Regarding the former Macy’s building, “the city would like to see that space occupied,” he said. “There are lots of things the owners could do.”

The Columbia Mall is owned by GK Development, based in Chicago and the property itself is owned by Jamieson CAPEX Fund, which is managed regionally.