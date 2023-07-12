Red River Valley Motorcyclists donate nearly $40,000 to area charities

GRAND FORKS – The Red River Valley Motorcyclists club has donated nearly $40,000 to various charitable organizations in this region.

This is in addition to the recently announced $54,000 donation to the North Dakota/Minnesota Veterans Honor Flight, which was reported Saturday, July 8, in the Herald. The Honor Flight takes veterans on an all-expenses-paid trip to see war memorials and other historic landmarks in Washington, D.C. Another Honor Flight, out of Grand Forks, is planned for October.

The club’s board members recently voted to donate $20,000 to Journey Home Animal Rescue, Grand Forks, and $10,000 to the Northern Valley Law Enforcement Memorial, located in Optimist Park at 4601 Cherry St., Grand Forks, said Tim Gowan, the club's gaming chairman.

Smaller donations, totaling $7,770, have also been given to other organizations: the Kennedy (Minnesota) Fire Department; the American Legion Post 444 in Newfolden, Minnesota; Oslo (Minnesota) Fire and Rescue; the American Legion Post 445 in Karlstad, Minnesota; the Christian Motorcyclists Association’s Run for the Son; Park River (North Dakota) Pregnancy Center; and Women in the Wind, a Moorhead-based motorcycle group that turned its funds over to Golden Drive, which works with the homeless, and Farmer in the Dell for a kids’ gardening program.

Numerous nonprofit organizations in this region sell raffle tickets for the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For every book of ten they sell, we give them $100,” Gowan said. It’s a good way to raise funds as well as increase awareness of the club and its spring bike and car show.

The Red River Valley Motorcyclists club raises funds through the sale of raffle tickets for many valuable prizes given away at its annual Spirit of America Bike and Car Show and from admission fees to the show, which is usually held the first weekend in May in Grand Forks.