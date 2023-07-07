Red River Valley Motorcyclists donate $54,000 for Veterans Honor Flight

GRAND FORKS – The Red River Valley Motorcyclists club has donated $54,000 to the North Dakota/Minnesota Veterans Honor Flight program, which sends area vets on an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to see war memorials and other historic national landmarks.

The RRVM raised the money for this donation through the sale of raffle tickets and admission to the club's annual Spirit of America Car and Bike Show, usually held in May, said Tim Gowan, the club’s gaming chairman.

The recent $54,000 donation is in addition to the more than $100,000 the club has given to the Honor Flight over the last five years, Gowan said.

Three RRVM members who sold the most raffle tickets turned back their winnings to benefit the Honor Flight. They are Gowan, who won the first prize, $750; Larry Gaddie, club president, second prize, $500; and Don Roberts, club vice president, $250.

“We couldn’t be more pleased” with the $54,000 donation, said Betty Roberts, who with her husband, Don, is leading the effort to raise funds for the local Honor Flight. “It was just unreal. We still can’t stop thinking, how did we get so much money?”

Veterans who served in the military before 1975 – including those who served during the Korean and Vietnam wars – are eligible to apply for the Honor Flight. The cost for each vet to take the flight is about $1,600.

For more information or to file an Honor Flight application, go to https://www.veterandhnoorflightofndmn.org ; call 1-218-284-6667, or email ndmnvets@gmail.com .

The ND/MN Veterans Honor Flight will leave Grand Forks International Airport on Oct. 15 and return Oct. 17. About 100 veterans are expected to participate. They may be accompanied by a relative, who pays to go on the trip.

Representatives of the local ND/MN Veterans Honor Flight program are planning to staff a table at Willy’s Bar and Grill from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15, in Larimore, North Dakota, as part of “Larimore Days.” They will be selling raffle tickets and Honor Flight merchandise to raise funds for the flight. The raffle tickets, $10 each, are for gift cards – $350 for the Boardwalk Bar and Grill, $300 for Culvers, $250 for All Seasons, and $150 for Amber’s Botanical Elements.

For more information, or to purchase a raffle ticket, call Don Roberts at (701) 746-8261 or email him at robertsbd@hotmail.com .