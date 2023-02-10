Red Lake Band members plan Saturday demonstrations on road to Northwest Angle and Upper Red Lake

RED LAKE, Minn. – Two groups of Red Lake Nation tribal members will hold separate demonstrations beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in Waskish, Minn., and at the Manitoba-Minnesota border on Lake of the Woods County Road 330, the road leading to the Northwest Angle, to draw attention to tribal concerns, an organizer says.

According to Migizi (Gary) Spears of Minneapolis, an enrolled member of the Red Lake Band of Ojibwe, a group calling itself Red Lake First Nations United will gather at Upper Red Lake in Waskish to protest the Treaty of 1889, which he says violates the Red Lake Nation’s fishing rights.

They will temporarily block the bridge on state Highway 72 in Waskish “just to do a couple of prayers and songs” and will also fish on Upper Red Lake, Spears said. The bridge won’t be blocked for more than 30 minutes to an hour or so, Spears says, and he expects about 50 to 60 tribal members will be on hand in Waskish until Sunday night.

Spears is a member of Red Lake Nations United and an organizer of the Waskish demonstration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re spending the night there,” he said. “We definitely have equipment to stay longer if we wanted to.

“It’s warming up. That’s also why we’re acting on this now.”

Meanwhile, a separate group not affiliated with Red Lake Nations United will be set up at the Manitoba border to collect a fee from vehicles crossing into Minnesota en route to the Northwest Angle, which is about 80% tribally owned, Spears said.

Neither group is affiliated with the Red Lake Tribal Council.

About 40 tribal members are expected to be at the Angle site to protest an ice road that was constructed across Lake of the Woods during the winter of 2020-21, the land portion of which crossed tribal land without permission of the Red Lake Nation, Spears said. The ice road was built so tourists could reach the Angle, which is bordered on three sides by Canada, while the border was closed to nonessential travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Angle demonstration also aims to draw attention to what Spears says is illegal logging on tribal lands in the northernmost chunk of Minnesota.

The toll, Spears says, will probably be “just a few bucks or so.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It won’t be a whole lot, but I know some people might be kind of shocked to be asked to pay a toll,” he said. Much of the county road to the Angle crosses tribal land. How long the demonstrators stay at the Angle likely depends on the weather, Spears says.

“I think they’ll stay as long as the weather’s warm, I can say that,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Red Lake Nations United has demonstrated in Waskish, Spears said.

“We ice fished last January and nothing happened, we did it three times in the summer, we camped out there – we even blocked the road, the Highway 72 bridge before,” he said. “We did that last summer and we had no static from law enforcement. They saw us and let us do what we wanted to do.

“We also want the lake back. That’s also what the purpose behind this is.”