Rainy River watershed, five others move to drought watch phase

ST. PAUL – What a difference a year makes.

After near-record flooding in 2022, the Rainy River watershed has moved into a drought watch phase as defined in the Minnesota Statewide Drought Plan, the Department of Natural Resources said Thursday, June 15.

The plan provides a framework for preparing for droughts and responding to them, in an effort to minimize conflicts and negative impacts on Minnesota’s natural resources and economy.

The Rainy River watershed is one of six watersheds that have moved to the Drought Watch Response Phase because of abnormally dry conditions and rapidly developing precipitation deficits, the DNR said. The Mississippi Headwaters, Western Superior, Croix, Upper Mississippi-Black-Root and Upper Mississippi-Maquoketa-Plum watersheds also have been moved to the drought watch category.

The Red River watershed has been in various drought response phases since last summer and is already in the drought watch phase because of prolonged dry conditions, the DNR said. The Des Moines River, Missouri-Little Sioux and Missouri-Big Sioux watersheds also are already in the Drought Watch Response Phase.

In a news release, the DNR said “drought watch” means a significant portion of the watershed is “Abnormally Dry” or in “Moderate Drought.” The more intense “drought warning” phase, which much of Minnesota entered in 2021 and 2022, means more severe and widespread drought. Some degree of drought occurs in Minnesota nearly every year.

“Drought watch is a reminder that Minnesotans should not take water for granted. Water use increases as conditions become drier, and that strains water supplies,” Randall Doneen, DNR Conservation Assistance and Regulation Section manager, said. “It is important for all water users to look at how much water they’re using and commit to using less, not just during drought but on an ongoing basis.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday, June 15, shows significant amounts of abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions over much of the state, with a small portion of severe drought developing in central Minnesota. There is also a significant amount of moderate drought in and near the seven-county Twin Cities metro area. “Abnormally dry” and ”moderate drought” classifications mean there are decreased lake and river levels, reduced soil moisture and increased fire danger.

The DNR encourages water users and suppliers in drought watch areas to consider voluntary measures to reduce water use. Per the Statewide Drought Plan, no mandatory restrictions or new water appropriation suspensions are being implemented at this time.

The DNR is taking the following actions:



Notifying the State Drought Task Force of these conditions. The task force comprises representatives from state agencies, local governments and related organizations.

Updating the DNR Drought web page.

Notifying public water suppliers in the Drought Watch Response Phase watersheds and encouraging them to implement demand reduction and water conservation measures.

Closely monitoring conditions.

Minnesotans are encouraged to learn how much water they are using – mndnr.gov/waters/watermgmt_section/appropriations/conservation.html – compared to the average American home and identify ways to reduce water use now and in the future. More than 75% of Minnesotans rely on groundwater for their water supply. Reducing use today saves water for the future.

A map of Minnesota watersheds, a link to the U.S. Drought Monitor and more information about drought in Minnesota is available on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/climate/drought . The website includes a link where anyone can sign up to receive drought-related notifications and information.