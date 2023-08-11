Park District gets $500K for new park in Grand Valley development; Crary family provides matching funds

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Park District has received a $500,000 grant from the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department to construct a new 10-acre community park on the south end of Grand Forks that will include a playground, bike paths, sidewalks, parking lot and an ice-skating loop.

The park is part of the Grand Valley housing development Crary Homes and Real Estate recently launched at 62nd Avenue in south Grand Forks. A 10-acre pond also is planned as part of the development, which has about 90 acres in its first phase, the Herald reported in June.

The Park District learned of the grant award this week, said George Hellyer, executive director of the Grand Forks Park District. The funding is part of $6 million in grants the state Parks and Recreation Department awarded for 22 projects across the state as part of its Park System Grant Program, a 50/50 matching grant program that was available to city, county and tribal park systems.

The grant is “great news” for Grand Forks, Hellyer said.

“We’re super excited to get the grant,” he said. “We weren’t sure if we were going to be able to get it or not, but we submitted an application for this new park we’re working on and are excited to get that funding.”

The layout of the park is still in the planning stages, Hellyer said. The hope is to finalize concept designs this fall, put the project up for bids this coming winter and begin construction in 2024, Hellyer said.

The Crary family is donating the $500,000 in required matching funds, he said.

“We’re hoping to grow that $1 million to a larger number, but right now, that’s what we have to work with,” Hellyer said. No taxpayer dollars are being used in the project.

“We’ve been working with the Crarys to try and develop the park and sell the lots in tandem – something we haven’t done in Grand Forks before – something we’re going to try on this front to benefit both parties,” Hellyer said. “It helps the Park District develop the park sooner, and it helps the developer sell the lots faster if there’s a park coming online sooner rather than later.”

A “destination playground” is among the ideas the Park District is exploring for the site, Hellyer said.

“Something unique, (where) you drive by a couple of different parks in order to get to this park to go to that playground,” he said. “I think that’s something we’ve talked a lot with the Crarys about trying to do – bike paths, sidewalks, parking lot, community room is what we're hoping to do – similar to Lincoln Drive Park or Riverside Park, and a community room like that if we have enough funds.”

The biggest amenity, though, will be the 1-mile ice skating loop, which would circle the park adjacent to the sidewalks, Hellyer says. The Park District would use its water truck to flood the skating loop, similar to how it floods the city’s outdoor rinks.

“We have some logistics to try and figure out,” he said. “It’s so much larger than what we’ve done in the past with the outdoor rinks – how our water truck would work through that process and how we keep the ice clean. It’s going to be wide open out there, so you’ll have drifting and some of those kinds of issues.

“We’re going to give it a shot and see if we can get those things ironed out.”

The project is exciting in its potential, Hellyer says.

“We’re looking forward to the new park’s development and just the addition to that neighborhood that will be coming online,” he said. “It’s just something unique, and we’re excited to see how that works out.”

Other grant recipients

Other northeast North Dakota communities receiving grant funding were Neche, $150,000 for a new recreation support facility; Reynolds, $5,005 to purchase and install new picnic tables at the city park; Spirit Lake, $150,000 to construct a new restroom support facility for the community sports field; Grafton, $24,180.51 to construct a 14x26-foot rental cabin with ADA restroom, kitchenette and accessible entry ramp; Walhalla, $108,236.47 to demolish an existing support facility and build a new 30x60-foot ADA-accessible bathhouse; and Hillsboro, $150,000 to replace leaking pipes in the community pool.

The North Dakota Legislature approved funding for the grant program during the 2023 legislative session. The program included $1 million in “Category A” funding for communities of 15,000 or less and $5 million in “Category B” funding for communities with a population of more than 15,000. The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department received 58 applications with project costs totaling $35.5 million.

“These grants provide a significant boost to communities across North Dakota and we’re very grateful the Legislature was supportive of funding this program in its recent session,” Cody Schulz, director of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department, said in a statement. “The new projects and park upgrades are especially impactful as we work to create healthier, vibrant communities.”