Memorial for Fargo officer killed in July 14 shooting cleared away

FARGO — The Fargo Police Department has cleared away items left in memory of an officer who was killed last month by a gunman who likely planned a mass shooting.

The temporary memorial for Officer Jake Wallin was removed Monday, Aug. 28, from a berm in the 800 block of 25th Street South, the city said. The sea of red, white and blue marked the spot where the 23-year-old Wallin and his colleagues, 22-year-old Tyler Hawes and 28-year-old Andrew Dotas, were shot in an ambush.

One flag remains on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, after the Fargo Police Department removed items left at Ninth Avenue and 25th Street South in memory of Officer Jake Wallin, who was fatally shot last month at the intersection. Chris Flynn / The Forum

"The FPD organized a memorial committee that has been working with the property owner as well as the Wallin, Dotas and Hawes families," Fargo police spokeswoman Katie Ettish said in a statement, adding the items were removed "in order to protect them from further impact from weather conditions. All items that were at this location have been transported to the FPD station for safe keeping for the time being."

Wallin, Hawes, Dotas and Officer Zach Robinson, 31, had responded the afternoon of July 14 to a crash at Ninth Avenue and 25th Street South. The routine incident turned into a deadly shooting when Mohamad Barakat, 37, unleashed what North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley called a “barrage of the functional equivalent of automatic fire."

Barakat fired 44 .223-caliber bullets in roughly 20 seconds, according to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The shooting injured Hawes, Dotas and Boston-area woman Karlee Koswick.

Wallin was shot once and died at the scene.

Jake Wallin appears in a video made by the Fargo Police Department. Contributed

Robinson ended the assault by shooting Barakat in the chest and disabling the gunman’s long rifle, Wrigley said. Despite giving several commands to surrender, Barakat continued to bring up his rifle and charge a handgun, video showed.

Robinson eventually shot and killed Barakat.

In the wake of the shooting, passersby visited the site and left items in memory of Wallin. The berm also became a spot for residents to thank Fargo officers for their service.

A memorial honors fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin on 25th Street near Ninth Avenue South on Monday, July 17, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

The centerpiece of the makeshift memorial was a large patriotic wreath that hung from a tree near where Wallin died. American flags, signs, flowers, balloons, lanterns, candles and angel statues also covered the berm.

That was all removed this week, leaving a clear boulevard as of Tuesday.

"The Memorial Committee is currently exploring options to create a permanent memorial and will continue to discuss options in upcoming meetings," Ettish said.