Woman seriously injured in crash in Grand Forks County

LARIMORE, N.D. — A woman was seriously injured in a two-car crash near Larimore over the weekend.

The incident occurred at 8:38 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and North Dakota Highway 18, approximately 2 miles north of Larimore.

According to a release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 48-year-old man from Grand Forks was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion and failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. The Fusion struck a 2021 Toyota Rav4, driven by a 77-year-old Fargo woman.

The driver of the Fusion was uninjured. The woman in the Toyota was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. The names of the drivers have not yet been released by the NDHP.

Agencies involved were the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office, Larimore Fire and Larimore Ambulance Service.

