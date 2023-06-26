Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

Woman involved in Traill County mishap charged with DUI

Incident occurred Saturday, June 24.

Crash.png
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

CLIFFORD, N.D. — A woman who was involved in a single-car crash in Traill County has been charged with DUI.

The mishap occurred late Saturday afternoon, June 24.

According to a report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Sarah Woolley, 44, of Willis, Texas, was driving on Highway 18, approximately nine miles east of Clifford, when her car left the roadway and crashed. She was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

Woolley suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital in Fargo.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
falcon.PNG
Members Only
North Dakota
How a falcon named Savanna mirrors the life of Savanna Lafontaine-Greywind, whose baby was cut from her womb
June 26, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
About a dozen horses stand on a hilltop in front of a gray sky.
North Dakota
Horse herd limit at Theodore Roosevelt National Park would lessen genetic viability, experts say
June 26, 2023 06:16 AM
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
IMG-0766.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bismarck fans have a memorable run-in with Taylor Swift's mom during Minneapolis concert
June 25, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2161333+North_Dakota_Highway_Patrol.jpg
News
Bottineau County pilot seriously injured in plane crash
June 22, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  By Herald staff
040121.N.FF.ARMSTRONG.01.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota's Kelly Armstrong votes to censure Trump rival after fine removed
June 22, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
IMG_7449.JPG
Business
Corn producers pleased with E-15 summer sales
June 26, 2023 07:34 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher
Valley Acres Dairy.jpg
Minnesota
Southeast Minnesota dairy farms grapple with marketing milk
June 26, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Noah Fish