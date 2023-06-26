Woman involved in Traill County mishap charged with DUI

CLIFFORD, N.D. — A woman who was involved in a single-car crash in Traill County has been charged with DUI.

The mishap occurred late Saturday afternoon, June 24.

According to a report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Sarah Woolley, 44, of Willis, Texas, was driving on Highway 18, approximately nine miles east of Clifford, when her car left the roadway and crashed. She was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

Woolley suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital in Fargo.

