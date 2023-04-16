Woman dies in crash on flooded road in Rolette County, North Dakota

MYLO, N.D. — A woman from Cando, North Dakota, died Sunday morning in a single-car rollover crash in Rolette County, near the small community of Mylo.

A flooded road contributed to the crash, according to a report distributed to the media from the Highway Patrol.

According to the report, the incident happened at approximately 7:43 a.m. at the intersection of North Dakota 66 and 47th Avenue Northeast and involved a 2004 Ford Escape.

The name of the woman, 54 years old, has not yet been released.

The Highway Patrol report said "the driver was coming from Cando westbound on ND 66. The roadway was covered in water due to a snow melt overnight and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle veered off to the north ditch, rolled and came to rest on its roof in the flooded ditch. The driver suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash."

At the time of the crash, there were clear conditions. The driver was wearing a seatbelt, the Highway Patrol reported.

The crash is under investigation.