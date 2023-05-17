99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, May 17

News North Dakota

Will other large school districts join Fargo's defiant stance on new North Dakota trans student law?

Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Rupak Gandhi said last week that his administration may not follow the new state law in order to keep transgender students safe.

Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Rupak Gandhi said May 9, 2023, that his administration may defy a new state law targeting transgender students in order to keep those students safe.
Today at 5:15 AM

FARGO — Rupak Gandhi, superintendent of Fargo Public Schools, may find himself alone in the state, for now, regarding his defiant stance on a new North Dakota law impacting transgender students.

The state's two largest school districts, Bismarck Public Schools and West Fargo Public Schools, have indicated they intend to comply with state laws, including the new one that puts constraints on transgender students in K-12 schools.

Grand Forks Public Schools has a policy that allows students access to restrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

Grand Forks Public Schools spokesperson Tracy Jentz said the district’s school board, administration and legal counsel have not had the opportunity to discuss the new law and have not received information from state organizations or agencies about any immediate changes that must be made.

As such, the Grand Forks school district will await guidance from legal counsel and state agencies before making changes or commenting further, Jentz said.

House Bill 1522, sponsored by Rep. Scott Dyk, R-Williston, was signed by Gov. Doug Burgum and took effect immediately on May 8.

It prohibits transgender K-12 students from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity, though schools may designate separate restroom accommodations for those students.

The law also prevents schools from adopting policies that require or prohibit “any individual from using a student's preferred gender pronoun.”

A day after the bill became law, Gandhi told Fargo school board members his administration will prioritize keeping students safe over following the law targeting transgender students in schools.

He cited statistics showing those students are at increased risk of suicide when they’re not accepted or supported.

“I think that we as adults in North Dakota and our legislative session failed our children because we are putting our politics over their humanity, when at a time every piece of data will show you that our students need advocates, not opposition,” Gandhi said at the time.

The nine-member board did not take any formal action but thanked Gandhi for his stance, and many echoed his comments about always acting in ways that keep students safe.

District spokeswoman AnnMarie Campbell said Fargo Public Schools will continue to allow students to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity or a staff/single-stall restroom that is available for use.

The Forum’s request for an interview with West Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Beth Slette was declined; however, the district provided a statement.

It said: “West Fargo Public Schools will facilitate district compliance with local, state, and federal laws. If a conflict arises between state and federal law, we will seek advice from our legal counsel regarding the best course forward.”

A current West Fargo Public Schools administrative rule states schools should work closely with a transgender student and parent/guardian in devising a plan, which could include preferred pronouns, designation of a go-to contact person in the building, plan for bathroom use and plans for changing for physical education class.

Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said the school district has followed and will continue to follow state law relating to restroom use for students and faculty.

“BPS is fully aware of potential conflicts between state and federal laws. If this matter arises, it will be addressed through our legal counsel,” Hornbacher said.

Robin Huebner
By Robin Huebner
Huebner is a 35+ year veteran of broadcast and print journalism in Fargo-Moorhead.
