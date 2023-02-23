Why the average life expectancy in North Dakota is falling

FARGO — The average life expectancy of someone born in North Dakota has plunged from 79 to 77 over the past two years, a decrease driven by COVID-19 and “deaths of despair.”

Despite the recent drop in life expectancy, North Dakota residents are perceiving “slightly better overall health” than five years ago, but disparities persist across age, education, income and racial background.

Those are among the findings of a study of social determinants of health — conditions including where we are born, live, work, play and age that influence our health and well-being — made possible by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota’s Caring Foundation.

The decrease in life expectancy is alarming, said Pam Gulleson, executive director of the Caring Foundation.

“It’s one of the most sobering pieces of data within the study,” she said, and noted an increase in deaths by suicide, which she said reflects the mental health crisis plaguing the state.

The study’s findings were presented last week in Bismarck and will be presented Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Fargo, with more than 40 organizations participating in the two sessions. The study compiled data from numerous public sources, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Census Bureau.

“Gaining insight into North Dakota’s social determinants of health will help us identify barriers that impact people’s health,” said Dan Conrad, Caring Foundation board chairman and president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota.

“Our hope is that the report will lead to greater collaboration and alignment among government, industry, academia and community organizations as we work to elevate the state of health in North Dakota,” he said.

By many measures, the health status of those in rural areas — and especially on American Indian reservations — lags behind those living in urban areas of North Dakota.

The study identifies challenges to be overcome, including the finding that 36% of North Dakota residents live in an area experiencing a shortage of primary care providers.

Similarly, 15 of the state’s 53 counties lack licensed child care services.

North Dakota has the nation’s lowest enrollment percentage — 31% — of children in early learning programs, according to the study, and is the only state to become younger over the past decade.

COVID-19 mortality and what are called “deaths of despair” — deaths by suicide, drug overdose or alcohol abuse — help to explain the decrease in life expectancy in the state, according to the report.

“In addition to shorter life spans, mental health concerns are on the rise,” the report said. Although North Dakota’s rate of people reporting at least two weeks of poor mental health is slightly below the national average, the rate is increasing.

Those living in rural areas are most likely to be in most frequent mental distress, but mental health professionals are concentrated in the state’s major urban centers.

Youth are particularly affected — the percentage of high school students feeling “sad and hopeless” doubled over the past decade and increased two percentage points in the past two years, the report said.

Poor mental health puts people at greater risk for suicide, the state’s second leading cause of death in those aged 15 to 44. Suicide, the report said, is a major contributor to premature mortality in North Dakota.

One in five North Dakota teenagers reported seriously considering suicide in 2021, up sharply from one in 10 five years earlier.

“Deaths from drug overdose are also an important factor in premature deaths in North Dakota,” according to the study, which was conducted by the North Dakota State University Center for Social Research.

North Dakota’s binge-drinking rate is the second-highest in the nation, and a third of all traffic fatalities in North Dakota are due to alcohol-impaired drivers.

Deaths due to alcohol poisoning or diseases such as liver disease and pancreatitis recently surpassed suicide deaths, according to the report.

Another major contributor to chronic disease is obesity, Gulleson said, noting the obesity rate in North Dakota is 35%, which is similar to the national average.

“That’s very high,” she said, and is a contributing factor to diseases including diabetes, strokes and heart failure.

Almost 80,000 North Dakotans live in poverty, and another 107,564 live very near poverty, meaning those families face difficult decisions between paying for food, transportation, housing or health care.

American Indian, Black and rural residents are most likely to experience financial strain in North Dakota.

North Dakota youth are employed at higher rates than any other state — 46% of teens 16 to 19 work — but are at risk of social isolation. Since 2015, fewer high school students are reporting participation in sports, band, drama or clubs — and fewer are reporting connections to teachers or other school adults to talk to about their problems.

Still, North Dakota’s growing economy and low unemployment rate mean family incomes are rising.

“North Dakota has a lot of very strong assets, we know this,” Gulleson said. “But there are gaps in there that really impact health outcomes for individuals.”

The report on social determinants of health outcomes in North Dakota is the first, but follow-up studies are planned to help guide efforts to improve residents’ health, she said.

“We do want this to be an ongoing study with updates,” Gulleson said. “We will track it.”

Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller, who spoke at the discussion in Bismarck, agreed that tracking the factors that influence health outcomes is critical to improving health.

"By collaborating, investing in community resources, and working to change behavior we can improve the health and well-being of individuals and families and help them reach their full potential, while at the same time reducing the need for a safety net,” provided by human services and other providers, she said. "And to do that, we need to acknowledge and understand the disparities and barriers that exist, and we need to collaborate to reduce those barriers and break cycles.”