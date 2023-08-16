West Fargo elementary principal exchanged images of 'real life children' for child porn, prosecutor alleges

FARGO — A West Fargo elementary school principal has been accused of exchanging images of children he knew, including one nude, for child porn.

Independence Elementary Principal David Preston George, 39, appeared via video Wednesday, Aug. 16, for one count of promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor, as well as six charges of possessing certain materials prohibited by North Dakota law, also known as child porn. All seven charges are felonies.

Prosecutor Ryan Younggren in court accused George of sending images of children he knows, including a photo he took of a nude boy, for sexually explicit depictions of young children. Court documents detail an Instagram chat in late May and early June during which George requested images of boys ages 4 to 10 years old.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation started looking into the case on June 10 after receiving a tip about the conversation from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a criminal complaint. BCI agents connected the Instagram account to George, according to the complaint.

The account received several child sexual abuse materials in May and June, with some images depicting children as young as 5 years old, the complaint said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The account sent an image of a nude child and another of two children under the age of 10, wet and wearing underwear while standing on a swimming dock, court documents said. The account also sent a photo of another child holding a sign that said the child’s name, “Last Day of 3rd Grade,” the child’s teacher and school, the complaint said.

At the time the images were sent, George was the assistant principal for Cheney Middle School. He started at Independence Elementary on July 1.

Investigators traced the account backed to George’s Fargo home, the complaint said. BCI agents searched George’s home on Monday and seized his phone, the complaint said.

George told investigators he took the image of the nude child, according to court documents. He also said he knew the child holding the sign, the complaint said.

He said he didn't know how the images were uploaded online, according to the complaint.

The Forum does not identify children involved in sexual abuse cases.

Officers arrested George on Monday. The same day, he submitted a request to resign as Independence principal, West Fargo Public Schools said.

The district said it has not been provided any information that would lead it to believe the charges filed against George are connected to West Fargo students.

ADVERTISEMENT

More by April Baumgarten





The West Fargo Public School Board must approve George’s request to resign before it is finalized. That could happen as early as Monday, when the board holds its next meeting.

For now, he has been placed on administrative leave.

Judge Connie Cleveland set bail at $250,000, per Younggren's request. George does not have a criminal history, but the principal allegedly used "real life children" to get child porn, Younggren said.

George also recently pulled his children out of school and sold his house, Younggren noted. George may leave and become out of the court's reach, the prosecutor said.

Appearing from his jail cell, George told the court he sold his house because he no longer has a job. The funds would be used to help his wife make payments on bills, he said.

He also acknowledged pulling his children out of school.

"My priority is my children," he said, adding he has been thinking about how best to protect them.

Cleveland called the charges significant and serious. She also noted his lack of employment and connection to the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

George remains in custody at the Cass County Jail. He has applied for a public defender, but court records did not list an attorney for him.

His next hearing is Sept. 20.

George started with West Fargo Public Schools in 2013 as an English teacher. He was then promoted to district English learner coordinator in 2014.

He was named Cheney assistant principal in 2016. West Fargo Public Schools announced in April that he would become the Independence principal.