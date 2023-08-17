Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
WATCH: Body camera video from Fargo officer who killed police shooter, averted possible mass shooting

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley discussed body camera video from Officer Zach Robinson, who fatally shot Mohamad Barakat during the July 14 shooting.

On a large screen behind two uniformed officers and a man in a suit, video shows the hands of a police officer reloading a gun.
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley, flanked by Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski and Assistant Chief Travis Stefonowicz, speaks at a press conference at Fargo City Hall on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, during a review of body camera footage from Officer Zach Robinson as he approaches gunman Mohamad Barakat on July 14.
David Samson / The Forum
Robin Huebner
By Robin Huebner
Today at 11:50 AM

FARGO — The North Dakota Attorney General on Thursday, Aug. 17, released police body camera video from the officer responsible for shooting and killing a gunman who ambushed Fargo police officers on July 14, neutralizing a wider community threat.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski held a news conference on Thursday to make public Officer Zach Robinson's body camera video recorded during the shooting that claimed the life of one police officer and injured two others officers and a bystander.

The video, played at Fargo City Hall, was prefaced with a warning that it was disturbing and graphic and that viewer discretion was advised. The three-minute video is digitally blurred "out of respect" in parts, but the audio was not edited, Wrigley said.

It shows the three officers who were struck by Mohamad Barakat's rapid gunfire just seconds before they were hit, and Officer Zach Robinson's immediate response, shouting "hands up" multiple times and commanding Barakat to drop the gun at least six times.

In a late July interview with The Forum, Wrigley said body camera video from Officer Jake Wallin shows Wallin unholstered his gun and nearly got a round off on the gunman, 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat, before he was shot and killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, Wrigley said Wallin did, in fact, fire one shot before he was struck and killed by Barakat.

The shooting happened as the officers processed the scene of a routine traffic crash on 25th Street and Ninth Avenue South.

The injured officers, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes, and a bystander, Karlee Koswick, have since been released from the hospital and are still recovering from their injuries.

On July 21, authorities revealed Barakat had been planning a much larger public attack.

They said Barakat searched online for articles about mass casualty incidents and the Downtown Street Fair, suggesting to authorities he intended to open fire on thousands of people attending the event.

His vehicle was loaded with three long rifles, four handguns, more than 1,800 .223-caliber bullets, three canisters filled with gasoline and two propane tanks filled with Tannerite, explosive materials used for target practice.

Wrigley said body camera video from the other three officers would not be released Thursday but perhaps at a later time, out of respect and sensitivity for their families.

Huebner is a 35+ year veteran of broadcast and print journalism in Fargo-Moorhead.
