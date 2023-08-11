Warwick, North Dakota, man indicted for sexual abuse of minors

GRAND FORKS — A federal grand jury indicted a Warwick man on Thursday, Aug. 10, for multiple sex crimes.

Jordain Jaden Smith, 23, is charged with aggravated sexual abuse by force, sexual abuse of an incapacitated victim, sexual abuse of a minor and possession of materials involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

Smith had his initial appearance and arraignment, during which he pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to a press release from the North Dakota district of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Smith allegedly sexually abused two minor females and possessed sexual exploitation materials of one of them. These acts occurred within the Spirit Lake Reservation, the release said.

If Smith is convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison. An initial trial date has been set for Oct. 3.

Smith's case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, "a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse," the release said.

The initiative is led by U.S. attorney's offices throughout the country and, along with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), helps law enforcement agencies enhance their investigations into crimes involving sexual exploitation and the internet.

Smith's case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Grand Forks Police Department and ICAC Task Force.