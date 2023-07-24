Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News North Dakota

Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed

The case was dismissed because there's insufficient evidence that the death was caused by crash-related injuries.

Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
Christopher Thompson (Walsh County Jail)
By Sav Kelly
Today at 11:35 AM

GRAFTON — A Grafton man accused of drunk driving and causing a fatal vehicle crash has been exonerated. His felony case was dismissed on Friday, July 21.

In November, 47-year-old Christopher R. Thompson was charged with Class A felony criminal vehicular homicide and Class C felony DUI crash resulting in injury.

According to an affidavit in the case, Thompson was driving under the influence on Nov. 12 and got into a single-vehicle crash. One passenger, 48-year-old Jason Schatzke, died.

Thompson’s charge for DUI crash resulting in injury was dismissed after it was determined none of the other passengers sustained notable injuries, according to court documents.

Schatzke’s death, originally assumed to be caused by the crash, later came into question. According to the final autopsy report, outlined in court documents, Schatzke’s crash-related injuries weren’t fatal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, Schatzke’s cause of death was determined to be a cardiac arrhythmia, according to court documents.

The state and defense initially filed to amend Thompson’s criminal vehicular homicide charge to Class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment, but the amendment was denied because the charges are for separate offenses.

On Friday, July 21, the state filed a stipulation to dismiss the case altogether, citing a lack of evidence. The judge approved it, and the case was dismissed without prejudice, which means new charges could be filed in the future.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
silver alert.png
North Dakota
Silver Alert canceled for missing Valley City man
23h ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
072223.N.FF.WallinFuneral
North Dakota
Full video: The funeral for Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
2d ago
 · 
By  WDAY News
pick.jpg
North Dakota
Mohamad Barakat watched, drove around officers responding to crash before opening fire on them
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael McGurran
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
113022.S.FF.Moorhead.Lindberg
Members Only
UND Hockey
20 names to watch when college hockey's recruiting season opens Aug. 1
3d ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
07xx23 Yunker.jpg
Local
Grand Forks' Dr. Jeffrey Yunker elected president of national optometry board
1d ago
 · 
By  Kevin Fee
010620 S GFH UNDWBB LillyKeplin02.jpg
College
UND women's basketball assistant leaves for role with Gophers
5m ago
 · 
By  Tom Miller
4154786+GFH Brief.jpg
Local
Missing man found dead in Grand Forks; suspected suicide
2h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly