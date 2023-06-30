Walhalla to hold 175th celebration this weekend to honor town’s long life

WALHALLA — When it comes to the exact date Walhalla turns 175, there’s some controversy. Zelda Hartje, director of the Pembina County Historical Museum, said there are disagreements over the precise year.

“Some of us say 1845 and some say 1848,” she said. “So that’s why we’re saying at least 175 years ago. It’s like the State Historical Society even isn’t sure because nobody was keeping records. They didn’t know that we were going to need to know this information.”

Walhalla is hosting its 175th celebration this holiday weekend from Friday to Tuesday, June 30-July 4.

The celebration starts Friday at the Walla Theater with Legacies & Legends, a performance showcasing some of the key historical figures of Walhalla’s past. Weekend festivities include a parade, soap box derby, car show, food vendors, bouncy houses, fiddle performance by Ryan Keplin, performances at the Walla Theater and a Victorian tea party. Monday will feature a time capsule dedication and self-guided driving tour through some of Walhalla’s historical and scenic spots. Finally, on Tuesday, the festivities will conclude with a family fun day and commemorative rifle raffle drawing.

Flowers adorn Walhalla's streets in preparation for the celebration. Photo taken by Melanie Thornberg

Walhalla holds the spot as the second oldest town in North Dakota following Pembina. It was founded by Father Belcourt, a missionary traveling to minister to Native Americans. He named the community St. Joseph and is responsible for the bell that still hangs in the church today, according to Hartje. The fur trade brought more attention to the area, partially due to the work of Norman Kittson and Antoine Gingras.

As the fur trade disappeared due to lack of demand, homesteading opened and brought with it European settlers, including a large number of Norwegians. In 1871, St. Joseph was renamed Walhalla, according to Hartje. In Norwegian, the word "walhalla" means "valley of the gods."

Hartje is excited for the history of Walhalla to shine through in the festivities. It was her idea to host a self-guided driving tour, which will feature greeters at certain historical and scenic spots.

“There are so many little spots of history that people aren’t even aware of,” she said.

Rebecca Davis, director of the Walhalla Chamber of Commerce, said the idea for the celebration came from a Facebook post she saw last year.

“Someone started talking about it on Facebook last year, saying, 'hey, next year is the 175th,’” she said. “And we started looking and we’re like, ‘... we have a lot of planning to do.’”

As plans for the celebration grew, Davis noticed a revitalization of the Walhalla Chamber of Commerce. Meetings held every two weeks moved to a weekly schedule as the event drew closer. Davis is happy Walhalla has lasted so long.

“I think it’s really cool,” she said. “There’s towns that are bigger than us that haven’t lasted and have fizzled out, and we’ve managed to maintain and keep going.”

A board member of the Chamber, Melanie Thornberg, is also excited about the celebration.

“Everybody’s pulling out all the stops,” she said.

Thornberg hopes the celebration will lead to further involvement in improving Walhalla and making it a tourism destination for northeast North Dakota.

“We’re using the 175th as a catalyst to make those repairs and restore buildings and beautify the town,” she said.

More information and a schedule of events can be found on the Walhalla 175th Celebration’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/people/Walhallas-175th-Celebration/100090538170774/ , or Walhalla’s Chamber of Commerce website, https://walhalland.biz/ .