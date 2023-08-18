Volunteers finish nearly three weeks of work at North Dakota’s Icelandic State Park

CAVALIER, N.D. — Volunteers from across the nation descended this summer on a northeast North Dakota state park to make improvements to buildings, landscaping and trails.

The 25 volunteers began work Aug. 6 at Icelandic State Park, which is hosting “A Year to Volunteer,” described by the North Dakota Parks and Recreation as “an RV-centric organization that brings volunteers from across the country to improve parks through various hands-on projects.”

“It’s very inspiring to see them come together from all over the country, work so well together, and get so much done in a short time,” Icelandic State Park Manager Mike Duerre said in a report produced by Parks and Recreation. “It can often take a number of years for us to have the funding to tackle projects of this size, but with all these people cutting the labor bill out of the equation, it relieves a lot of pressure from our maintenance budget.”

The workers made various upgrades to Akra Community Hall — including replacing windows and siding — and added a new coat of stain on Pioneer Heritage Center. They also did some trail maintenance and landscaping throughout the park.

After nearly three weeks working at the park, they were expected to depart on Friday, Aug. 18. All told, the project helped account for more than 1,000 volunteer hours at Icelandic State Park.

The park is located six miles west of Cavalier, North Dakota, with a land mass of more than 900 acres. It was established in 1964 after a land donation from a family from the area.

Icelandic State Park is the site of the “Year to Volunteer” group’s 36th project in its 23rd state, according to the Parks and Recreation release. The organization’s volunteers vary in age, but generally are between the ages of 55 and 65. The 500 members in “Year to Volunteer” have logged approximately 45,000 hours since February 2020, according to North Dakota Parks and Recreation.

Coordinators Phil and Shar Roos say they enjoy gaining new volunteers as they move across the country. Although the group mostly consists of RV enthusiasts, others — including area residents — are encouraged to volunteer.

“We’re always looking for more people, and everyone in our group says they’re totally coming back to North Dakota,” Shar Roos said in the Parks and Recreation release. “The area is beautiful, the people are so nice; there’s nothing not to love about North Dakota.”

In its release, North Dakota Parks and Recreation said the state entity "welcomes local and regional volunteer groups to serve state parks with various maintenance and building projects to help meet its mission to enrich generations through experiences that connect people and places."