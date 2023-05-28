99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News North Dakota

UPDATE: Woman dead after being hit by train in downtown Fargo

Red River Regional Dispatch Center received a call just after 3:30 a.m. for an injury accident at the 500 Block of Roberts Street in Fargo.

TRAINCRASH.png
Scene of a fatal crash involving a train in the 500 block of Roberts Street in downtown Fargo.
Joe Leier, WDAY News
By Joe Leier
Today at 6:20 PM

FARGO — A woman was killed after being hit by a train in downtown Fargo early Sunday, May 28.

Red River Regional Dispatch Center received a call just after 3:30 a.m. for an injury accident at the 500 Block of Roberts Street North. Fire and other emergency crews could be seen working near the tracks. An Amtrak train was stopped at the scene.

Fargo Police say the conductor of the eastbound train activated the emergency brakes after he saw a person sitting on the tracks. The train was unable to stop in time and struck the woman.

Police say that this does not appear to be an accident. No foul play is suspected.

The woman's name is being withheld pending notification of family.

By Joe Leier
What To Read Next
ice cream.JPG
North Dakota
International Peace Garden staff, volunteers preparing for summer visitors
May 28, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
FSA Fatal crash accident
North Dakota
North Dakota woman dies in rollover crash, male driver injured
May 27, 2023 06:21 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
IMG_1832.jpeg
North Dakota
Sculpture featuring swastika on Highway 2 in ND is World War II memorial, says maker
May 27, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
IMG_1847.jpeg
Local
UPDATE: Missing elderly man located
May 28, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Minnesota
Transfer of western Minnesota park land to Upper Sioux Community approved by Legislature
May 28, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Crash part of ambulance
Minnesota
Driver injured after hitting horse on road in central Minnesota
May 28, 2023 09:14 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
IMG_2788.JPG
Business
Local entrepreneurs receive inaugural ‘Grand Awards'
May 28, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson