UPDATE: Woman dead after being hit by train in downtown Fargo

FARGO — A woman was killed after being hit by a train in downtown Fargo early Sunday, May 28.

Red River Regional Dispatch Center received a call just after 3:30 a.m. for an injury accident at the 500 Block of Roberts Street North. Fire and other emergency crews could be seen working near the tracks. An Amtrak train was stopped at the scene.

Fargo Police say the conductor of the eastbound train activated the emergency brakes after he saw a person sitting on the tracks. The train was unable to stop in time and struck the woman.

Police say that this does not appear to be an accident. No foul play is suspected.

The woman's name is being withheld pending notification of family.