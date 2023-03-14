Unsubstantiated threat of violence causes closure of Cavalier Public Schools

CAVALIER, N.D. — After a threat of gun violence against Cavalier Public Schools was made on social media this week, the district decided not to hold classes Tuesday. Although the threat was not substantiated, shool will be closed again on Wednesday, March 15, the district said on Facebook around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"While local law enforcement investigations have concluded that no substantiated threat of violence exists regarding yesterday's social media post at Cavalier School, we will again not have school for students on Wednesday, March 15th," the post read.

The district is asking all staff to report for work at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday to prepare, train, and development procedures and talking points for bringing staff and students back to the building on Thursday, March 16.

School was closed on Tuesday after the district learned of a "threat of gun violence towards the school made on a social media site." The post added that the matter was being investigated by law enforcement.

In addition to sharing updates about school scheduling, the district also shared resources for parents to use to speak to their children about violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who has any further information about the incident is asked to contact the Cavalier Police Department.

