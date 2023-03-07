UND leaders make budgetary requests before Senate committee

BISMARCK — UND leaders advocated for their budgetary requests during a hearing before the Education and Environment Division of the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.

The hearing reviewed UND’s appropriations requests within House Bill 1003, which will determine the budget for the university along with the other 10 institutions of higher education in the state. The bill passed the House 78-15 on Feb. 21, and is now undergoing review in the Senate.

UND President Andrew Armacost presented the committee with a $45 million, one-time funding request for national security initiatives on campus. Armacost said such initiatives draw investment to the university from both the public and private sector, and provide workforce development opportunities for students.

“There are partnerships discussed on a weekly basis,” said Armacost. “Certainly for launching satellites into space we’ll either partner with SpaceX or Rocket Lab. Due to the state’s commitment to this work, the Space Development Agency decided to locate their primary development center at Grand Forks Air Force Base.”

Karla Mongeon-Stewart, vice president of finance and operations for UND, reiterated UND’s original request to the House for a needs-based budget of $150 million, this includes a request for salary increases for employees. The request, which is a 6% salary increase for North Dakota University System employees in the first year of the biennium, and 4% in the second, is being made for all schools in the system.

Additionally, UND is requesting $14.4 million to offset raising tuition in order to fund the aforementioned salary increases.

Mongeon-Stewart, also requested a 7.5% increase in the funding formula, which would amount to $11.2 million for UND in the biennial budget, to address inflationary impacts. Mongeon-Stewart said operational expenses at UND have increased exponentially — with utilities and food costs increasing by 43% and 28%, respectively, from the previous biennium.

“In dealing with these tremendous double digit percent increases in multiple areas, I think we’ve done a good job reallocating funds where we can,” said Mongeon-Stewart. “However, inflation is starting to impact the quality of services we can provide.”

In his testimony, Dr. Joshua Wynne, dean of UND’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences, spoke of the need to increase the number of residency positions in the state. Wynne said physicians who both graduate from UND and complete residency training in North Dakota overwhelmingly establish their practices in state.

“If you look at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and you just graduate from medical school, there’s roughly a one in three chance you’ll be practicing here,” said Wynne. “But if you graduate from UND, and then do a residency in state, there is a 70% likelihood you’re going to practice in North Dakota.”

Wynne also addressed Senate Concurrent Resolution 4019, which would eliminate a statewide property tax levy used to fund the School of Medicine and Health Sciences. According to Wynne, the levy’s revenue accounts for approximately 5% of the school’s budget, and requested that legislators pursue an alternate funding mechanism should the resolution pass.

“We would ask that you hold the school harmless if the resolution goes into effect,” said Wynne. “We generate almost $11 million per biennium from the levy, and if that were to somehow go away we’re looking at a potential shortfall that could be devastating.”

Sen. Donald Schaible, R-Mott, said the rationale behind eliminating the tax levy lies in the desire to reduce property taxes, and provide a more stable source of funding for the school.

“I’m guessing with all the focus we’ve had on property taxes, the resolution is more concerned with the valuation increase of them, not so much the $5.5 million per year you get out of the levy,” said Schaible. “I think the intent is to stabilize the funding and provide property tax relief. I don’t think it’s anyone’s intention to lower the level of funding.”

The School of Medicine and Health Sciences is requesting a biennial budget of $81,821,706 — $70,350,013 for the general fund, and $11,471,692 toward the Healthcare Workforce Initiative. The HWI funds both programs aimed at increasing public health outcomes and disease burdens in North Dakota, as well as funding the salaries of those enrolled in residency programs and their instructors.

Mark Hagerott, chancellor of the NDUS, testified in support of UND’s budget.

“I know UND has a lot of asks, but they truly function as a flagship university,” said Hagerott. “Their national security initiatives are essential to defense research. They have a spirit of helping other campuses and doing new things.”

