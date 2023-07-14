Two men from Mexico sentenced for transporting illegal immigrants into the U.S. near Langdon, North Dakota

GRAND FORKS — On Thursday, July 13, two men from Mexico were sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to transport illegal immigrants into the U.S.

According to a press release from the North Dakota district of the United States Attorney's Office, 38-year-old Armando De Dios-Carrillo was sentenced to two years in prison and a $100 special assessment.

Victor Manuel Perez-Aguilera, 35, was sentenced to 18 months and a $100 special assessment.

A third co-defendant, Jose Ramon Gonzalez-Resendiz, is scheduled for a change of plea and sentencing hearing on July 24.

Dios-Carrillo, Perez-Aguilera and others tried to smuggle a group of people — originally from Mexico — across the U.S.-Canada border in March.

They planned to move the illegal immigrants farther into the U.S. for payment of thousands of dollars per person, the release said.

The pickup they were traveling in got stuck in the snow and had to be towed. Border patrol agents discovered members of the group at a hotel in Langdon, North Dakota.