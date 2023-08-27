Two killed in motorcycle crash near Larimore, North Dakota
GRAND FORKS COUNTY — A man and woman from Drayton were killed in a motorcycle crash on the southwest edge of Larimore on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 26.
According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Harley Davidson was traveling westbound on 16th Avenue Northeast as part of a club ride.
The driver, a 59-year-old man, failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The motorcycle entered the north ditch, vaulted off a driveway and came to rest in the ditch.
The man and 44-year-old woman were ejected and died, the release said. They were not wearing helmets.
Road and weather conditions were good, the release said. The crash is under investigation.
Larimore, a town of approximately 1,200 residents, is 30 miles west of Grand Forks.
